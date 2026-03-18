President Cyril Ramaphosa sparked debate after claiming the Cape shipping route “always existed” during a recent speech

His remarks about Jan van Riebeeck drew mixed reactions, with many South Africans arguing in the comments section

Experts say shipping routes are developed over time, even as the Cape route remains crucial to global trade today

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President Cyril Ramaphosa sparked debate after claiming the Cape shipping route “always existed." Image: DeAgostini/Getty Images and Evaristo Sa /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — President Cyril Ramaphosa sparked debate after making unusual remarks about early shipping routes during a transport conference in Johannesburg on 16 March 2026.

Speaking about global trade, Ramaphosa said disruptions in the Middle East could benefit South Africa, as more ships may use its ports. He added that the country could become an alternative hub when major routes are affected.

According to MyBroadband, things took a turn when he went off-script. Ramaphosa argued that South Africa doesn’t need to “position itself” because the shipping route around the Cape has “always existed.”

He even linked this to Jan van Riebeeck, saying the Dutch settler used the route to come and plunder local resources.

History of shipping routes explained

MyBroadband reported that experts say shipping routes don’t just “exist”; they are carefully developed over time. They’re based on geography, trade needs, safety, and international rules.

The famous Cape sea route, for example, was created during Europe’s push to find a direct path to Asia’s spice markets.

Portuguese explorer Bartolomeu Dias first proved the route was possible in 1488 when he sailed around the southern tip of Africa, later called the Cape of Good Hope. A few years later, Vasco da Gama successfully reached India, opening up a major global trade link.

More than a century later, Van Riebeeck arrived in 1652, not to create a route, but to set up a refreshment station for passing ships under the Dutch East India Company. This stopover made long journeys safer and more practical.

Why the Cape route still matters today

Even in modern times, the Cape route remains important.

Although the Suez Canal offers a shorter path between Europe and Asia, not all ships can use it. Some massive vessels are too large, while others avoid it due to high fees or safety concerns.

When conflict breaks out in key areas like the Red Sea or the Strait of Hormuz, shipping companies often reroute around South Africa instead.

In fact, recent tensions in the Middle East have pushed many vessels to take the longer journey around the Cape. While it adds time, it can actually save money due to high insurance costs in conflict zones.

This shift has had a noticeable impact locally. The Port of Cape Town has reportedly seen a sharp rise in traffic as more ships choose the safer, alternative route.

South Africans weigh in

@BasilCpt stated:

"Well it's true. It's not like the Europeans came to South Africa to uplift the people who were here for centuries before them."

@versemileage commented:

"The route was established, yes, established, by the best sea-faring nation then, Portugal. This was just before AD1500, as they were the only ones who could with their naval superiority."

@ChimCham7 remarked:

"This is an undisputed fact! The only minute minority who will dispute this fact are the direct beneficiaries of the plunder."

@RudiWolf10 wrote:

"If that is what Cyril Ramaphosa says, then he's incorrect. Everybody knows Jan Van Riebeeck was tasked by the VOC to start a pitstop halfway between India and Europe. Everybody knows Jan Van Riebeeck came to build, not to plunder."

@AparryW stated:

"Maybe the President, for all his faults, meant that 'position itself' was incorrect because SA has never changed position. That's why the European colonisers always found it in the same place. You lot are overly sensitive."

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Experts argued that shipping routes don’t just “exist”; they are carefully developed over time. Images: Joe Sohm/ Getty Images and Richmatts/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that SA reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to his alleged relationship with Hangwani Maumela, who was identified as the alleged leader of one of the syndicates that looted R2 billion from Tembisa Hospital. Their relationship came under the microscope after an old video of Ramaphosa outside Maumela’s house. Ramaphosa said he does not visit or know him personally, but just as an acquaintance in the neighbourhood.

Source: Briefly News