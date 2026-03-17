Many young South African players grow up dreaming of wearing the green and gold, but not everyone gets the chance

Players like Tyrone Green, Rhyno Smith, and Benhard Janse van Rensburg, who struggled to break into the Springbok setup

These players could end up facing South Africa in international matches, showing how the combination of fierce local competition

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For most young boys in South Africa, wearing the green and gold is the ultimate dream. But for some, that dream takes a different turn, one that could see them lining up against the Springboks instead.

Former Lions fullback Tyrone Green could line up for England in the future. Image:@tyronegreen

Source: Instagram

With intense competition for places and evolving eligibility rules in international rugby, several South African-born players are now on the brink of representing other nations. And in the near future, they could find themselves facing the very team they once hoped to join.

Earlier in 2026, South African rugby lost another young star when Under-18 player Josh Neill joined Leinster’s youth academy. He has since represented Ireland’s Under-20 team, raising concerns that Gordon might follow a similar trajectory. In February, another bright star from Cape Town, Rynard Gordon, was snapped by an Irish outfit, Ulster.

SA rugby stars nearing eligibility to represent other nations

Tyrone Green (England)

Former Lions fullback Tyrone Green has quietly built an impressive reputation in England with Harlequins. Now 28, he has been one of the Premiership’s most consistent performers, yet a Springbok call-up has remained out of reach.

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With the likes of Damian Willemse, Aphelele Fassi, Quan Horn and Willie le Roux ahead of him in the pecking order, Green has instead edged closer to England eligibility through residency. Should head coach Steve Borthwick come calling, he could soon add depth to England’s backline and potentially face South Africa on the international stage.

Rhyno Smith (Italy)

Rhyno Smith’s journey has taken him from the Sharks and Cheetahs to a long-standing stint with Benetton in Italy. Now 33, he is inching closer to possible eligibility for the Azzurri. His situation, however, is slightly more complex due to previous involvement with the Blitzboks. Still, the passage of time and his limited appearances in Sevens rugby may work in his favour.

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Smith has already hinted at the possibility, revealing that discussions around eligibility have taken place. With nearly a decade spent in Italy, the door remains open for him to switch allegiance, and perhaps one day test himself against the Springboks.

Benhard Janse van Rensburg (England)

Bristol Bears centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg is another player who could soon qualify for England. At 29, he is entering his prime and continues to impress in the Premiership. Breaking into the Springbok midfield has proven difficult, given the presence of world-class options like Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel and Andre Esterhuizen. However, England may offer a different pathway.

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If eligibility timelines align, Janse van Rensburg could be available ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup, positioning himself as a strong midfield option and another South African export who could face his country of birth.

Growing trend: Why SA players are switching international allegiance

The movement of players between nations is no longer unusual in modern rugby. Updated World Rugby eligibility laws, including residency pathways and stand-down periods, have created new opportunities for players who fall outside the national selection picture.

For a country like South Africa, where depth is unmatched in many positions, this trend is almost inevitable. Talented players often look abroad for game time and career growth, and in doing so, open the door to international opportunities elsewhere.

It’s a reflection of both the global nature of the sport and the fierce competition within the Springbok setup, where even top-quality players sometimes have to carve out their futures beyond South African shores.

Bristol Bears centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg is another player who could soon qualify for England. Image:@benhard_j_v_r

Source: Instagram

Rugby coach’s words to heartbroken player inspire SA

Briefly News previously reported that a short video of an under-16 rugby coach offering words of encouragement to a heartbroken player has touched South Africans, highlighting the enduring impact of mentorship.

The clip, filmed on the sidelines of Lichtenburg High School, shows coach Mr Bok speaking to a visibly disappointed player after a match.

Source: Briefly News