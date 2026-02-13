South Africa continues to lose top young rugby talent to overseas clubs, raising concerns for the future of local rugby development

Cape Town-born 18-year-old Rynard Gordon has joined Ulster’s academy after impressing during a trial in Ireland

The trend mirrors earlier losses, such as Josh Neill moving to Leinster and representing Ireland U20, highlighting the challenge of retaining homegrown stars

Another blow for South African rugby as Ireland continues to attract the country’s most promising young rugby talent. The latest bright star to be snapped by the Irish is Cape Town-born Rynard Gordon, who has joined Ulster. While the club also added two Irish-qualified teenagers to their ranks, what is concerning for South African rugby is the continued loss of homegrown talent overseas.

Ireland is a breeding ground for most young South African rugby stars. Image: John Dickson

Source: Getty Images

Gordon, 18, attended Bishops, the same school that produced the incredible Springboks young star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who has taken the rugby world by storm since his debut in 2024. This will be a hard hit for South African fans, who may not see another Bishops product on home soil anytime soon, unless Gordon decides later in his career to return.

Young star from Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu's school

The young star represented Bishops at various age-group levels and featured for their 1st XV last season before heading north. He recently spent time in Ireland during a trial period for the U19 side and will now join the Ulster academy as a first-year player, alongside Australian-born lock Paddy Woods.

Ulster academy manager Gavin Hogg said they were delighted to welcome both Paddy and Rynard into their system. He described Paddy as a promising young lock with strong physical presence, while Rynard was an exciting backline player with the ability to beat defenders. Hogg added that both players had shown clear potential and that the academy was pleased to help them progress. He also noted that, being Irish-qualified through family, they hoped to develop both players in the academy programme into future stars.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu kicks a conversion during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa at Principality Stadium. Image: Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

Grassroots talent of South African rugby

Earlier in 2026, South African rugby lost another young star when Under-18 player Josh Neill joined Leinster’s youth academy. He has since represented Ireland’s Under-20 team, raising concerns that Gordon might follow a similar trajectory.

Rugby remains deeply loved in South Africa, embraced by millions, with many children falling in love with the sport at a young age. In July 2025, primary school pupil Zedan Johnson from Rietkuil Primary School caught the attention of social media users with his incredible runs and footwork. His performances reportedly put him on the radar of several rugby scouts while competing at one of the country’s most competitive school rugby tournaments.

This grassroots talent reflects the strong foundation of rugby in South Africa, evident in the Junior Boks’ triumph over the Baby All Blacks at the Under-20 Rugby World Cup in July and their crowning as world junior champions, as well as the ongoing historic achievements of the women’s Springboks at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in the USA.

Rugby coach’s words to heartbroken player inspire SA

Briefly News previously reported that a short video of an under-16 rugby coach offering words of encouragement to a heartbroken player has touched South Africans, highlighting the enduring impact of mentorship.

The clip, filmed on the sidelines of Lichtenburg High School, shows coach Mr Bok speaking to a visibly disappointed player after a match.

Source: Briefly News