Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has been spotted hanging out with two African football legends, who are also former English Premier League stars, creating a special crossover moment between rugby and football.

He was not the only Springboks star who was spotted alongside the two African football Icons; his close friend and South African men's national teammate, Eben Etzebeth, also hung out with the legends.

The 34-year-old, who is close to leaving the Sharks for the Stormers this year, is known for linking up with football stars as he's a die-hard fan of Liverpool Football Club and also Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership.

Kolisi hangs out with Okocha and Drogba

Kolisi took to his official Instagram Page on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, linking up with Nigerian football icon Austin Jay-Jay Okocha and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba in Cape Town, South Africa.

The two African football legends both had stints in the English Premier League during their prime, and they were both ambassadors attending the Mining Indaba 2026 for Vivo Energy Group and Engen Garage.

The Boks captain was excited to have spent time with Okocha and Drogba during the conference and shared a series of pictures with the legends on his IG alongside a love caption.

"Got to spend time with these legends today @official_jj10 and @didierdrogba ! What a wow," Siya Kolisi said in his caption.

The meeting brought together three iconic figures who have each played a significant role in elevating African sport on the global stage.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi was spotted alongside Austin Jay-Jay Okocha and Didier Drogba. Photo: Siya Kolisi

Source: Instagram

Etzebeth also hang out with Okocha, Drogba

Etzebeth, who recently celebrated his third wedding anniversary alongside his wife Anlia, was not left out of the excitement as he was also glad to have met the two football legends during the conference in Cape Town.

The South African rugby star also shared pictures from the meeting, while attaching a lovely caption just like Kolisi.

"Lovely seeing all the @vivoenergygroup and @engen.sa ambassadors again in Cape Town," the Sharks star said in his caption.

The gathering of the top African sports legends sparked excitement among fans on social media.

sealegz26 said:

"Ok, Siya - as a fellow saffa. @siyakolisi and a massive fan!!! I must say you have ticked off a few of the sickest meet and greets in your time. Cementing your reach even further than we all have seen, but seriously @didierdrogba and @official_jj10 together….. that's a dream come true for anyone who appreciates sport in this world…what I would do to meet all three of these guys honestly 😢."

soulful_pantsula commented:

"Real Legends Respect ❤️🔥🙌🏾."

Collins Petersburg reacted:

"❤️From Nigeria, you’re one of a kind I have seen in Africa respect ✊🏿 legend ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Hdthagod26 wrote:

"Austin "Jay-Jay" is the only Nigerian in the world that I can tolerate."

Janewandrag shared:

"What a photo for the history books. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Mamah2panda added:

"Legends in their OWN professions. 🙌❤️"

Kolisi ready to compete for Springboks place

Briefly News earlier reported that Kolisi is prepared to fight for his place in the Springboks squad ahead of the 2026 season.

The Boks captain is aware of the competition in the South African national team with the 2027 Rugby World Cup also approaching.

