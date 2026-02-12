Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s agent, Basia Michaels, has finally responded to the criticism levelled at her by national team coach Hugo Broos over the player’s transfer to Major League Soccer.

Broos, who has publicly praised Mbokazi since his senior international debut, previously expressed doubts about the defender’s switch to Chicago Fire. The Belgian tactician also took aim at Michaels, suggesting she lacked foresight for facilitating a move to the United States rather than securing a transfer to Europe.

At the time, Broos implied that Mbokazi’s representatives were motivated by financial gain and questioned their judgment, arguing that with AFCON and a FIFA World Cup on the horizon, a European move would have better served the player’s long-term prospects.

Michaels had refrained from commenting until now but addressed the issue in an exclusive interview on the Behind the Boot podcast with Mazola Molefe.

She described the remarks as sexist and indicated that, in her view, Mbokazi may struggle to feature in Broos’ upcoming national team selections.

“I won’t speak for Mbokazi — he can do that himself,” she explained, noting that discussions were held both before and after the transfer was finalised.

According to Michaels, the player remains assured that his performances will justify his inclusion in the national squad. However, she acknowledged that Broos ultimately has full authority over team selection.

Quoting a proverb often used by her mother — “she who plays the piper calls the tune” — Michaels conceded that Broos is entitled to make decisions as he sees fit, even if others disagree.

She further suggested that the coach’s previously stated reservations about the MLS could make it difficult for Mbokazi to regain favour, regardless of his form.

Turning to the personal impact of the controversy, Michaels admitted she was hurt by the coach’s public remarks and said she had not received a direct apology from him.

While Broos later issued what he described as an apology, Michaels argued that it focused largely on his own experiences rather than addressing the effect his comments had on her.

She said she endured significant backlash on social media in the aftermath and felt compelled to absorb the criticism without response.

Despite her frustration, Michaels acknowledged Broos’ contribution to South African football, praising the success he has achieved with the national team. However, she maintained that professional achievements should not justify what she views as disrespectful conduct toward individuals and clubs.

She also refuted suggestions that Mbokazi had joined an MLS reserve side, stating categorically that the transfer was to the first team and dismissing claims to the contrary as inaccurate.

Michaels revealed that Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter had attempted to contact Broos to clarify the club’s plans for Mbokazi. However, she indicated that such discussions were ultimately beyond her responsibility.

The matter, she suggested, now rests with the national team coach.

