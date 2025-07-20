Junior Springboks crowned U20 world champions after 13-year wait, defeating New Zealand 23-15 in a tense final in Rovigo, Italy

South Africa now holds all three major rugby world titles — senior (Springboks), junior (U20s), and sevens (Blitzboks) — a rare and historic feat

“It was grit over glamour,” says rugby fanatic Thabiso Mokoena, applauding the Junior Boks’ tactical discipline and composure under pressure

The Junior Springboks are world champions again after grinding out a 23-15 win over New Zealand in the World Rugby U20 Championship final on Saturday night in Rovigo, Italy — breaking a 13-year drought and completing a golden trifecta for South African rugby. Joining the senior Springboks and Blitzboks as reigning world champions, the SA U20s delivered a measured and mature performance defined by discipline, resilience, and well-timed execution. Rugby fanatic and longtime supporter Thabiso Mokoena, who watched the final with a heart pounding out of his chest, shared his raw reaction with Briefly News in an exclusive fan perspective.

“This wasn’t flashy rugby, this was grown-man rugby from teenagers,” Mokoena said.

“It was grit over glamour. They did the hard yards, stayed composed, and kept New Zealand chasing shadows.”

Vusi Moyo and Gilermo Mentoe shine

The Junior Boks opened the scoring through flanker Xola Nyali, who crashed over from a powerful rolling maul. Flyhalf Vusi Moyo converted and went on to add three pressure penalties to stretch South Africa’s lead.

While the Baby Blacks showed glimpses of danger, including a first-half try from lock Jayden Sa, they never fully broke through the green wall.

New Zealand U20s Fall Short Against Dominant Junior Boks

A 20-minute red card to New Zealand’s Sika Pole after a high tackle swung the momentum further toward the Junior Boks, who took full advantage. Although a try by Haashim Pead was disallowed and Moyo missed a drop goal, the South Africans never lost control. Fullback Gilermo Mentoe’s try in the dying minutes sealed the result and triggered wild celebrations among players and fans.

“What I loved most was the calmness,” said Mokoena.

“There was no panic, no silly offloads. Just smart rugby. We’ve often had talented juniors who cracked under pressure. This group? They were unshaken.”

Junior Boks Join Springboks and Blitzboks as World Champions

The last time South Africa won this tournament was in 2012 — also against New Zealand. Thirteen years on, a new generation has etched their name into rugby folklore.

“These boys are future Springboks,” Mokoena added.

“They’ve got the badge, the bite, and the belief. We’re witnessing the beginning of something special.”

On a humid Italian night, the Junior Boks reclaimed their throne — and with it, reignited the dream.

