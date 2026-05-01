A man shared a stunning 1991 throwback photo of his late uncle Timothy Mbongeni, a Durban rickshaw puller

The original headgear from the photo still exists, and the family is considering donating it to a museum

South Africans and former Durban residents called Timothy a national treasure and a proud part of the city's identity

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A gentleman from KZN. Images: @Coshaphansi Bonginkosi Thusi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A heartwarming throwback photo from 1991 was shared on the Durban History and Stories Facebook page on 30 April 2026. Facebook user Coshaphansi Bonginkosi Thusi shared the image from his late uncle's personal album, with the message:

"That's my late uncle doing what put food on the table for us back in the day, pulling those beauties using his rickshaw cart. Timothy Mbongeni was his name, Tim, as he was called. This dates back to 91. The headgear is still here, and I will donate it to any museum of my choice."

1991 Durban throwback captures uncle Timothy's rickshaw hustle

The photo shows Timothy mid-stride, pulling his decorated rickshaw cart with two women seated comfortably, both smiling at the camera. Despite the image being grainy with age, the moment is captured perfectly. Timothy is dressed in a towering, handcrafted headpiece layered with feathers, mirrors, coloured paper and wood. Around his feet, he wore sheepskin, and a decorative piece across his chest gave him a bold traditional look. His rickshaw cart was painted and detailed to match. It was the kind of setup that drew tourists in from the moment they spotted it.

Rickshaw pullers were once a beloved and iconic part of the Durban beachfront experience. Dressed in beautiful and iconic traditional costumes, they offered tourists rides around key spots along the Golden Mile and became synonymous with the city's identity.

View the Facebook photo here.

Durban community praises Uncle Timothy's throwback photo

The comments on the Facebook page were filled with love, nostalgia and calls to preserve the memory:

@KenBashford said:

"A spectacular photo of Timothy and his rig and headgear. He brought happiness and memories for hundreds of people over the years. I miss those days back in the 60s ❤️🙏🇿🇦"

@DeeSpar wrote:

"I lived on the beachfront during the early 90s, and we always greeted the rickshaw men. Felt like we were neighbours. I'm so sorry to hear of your late uncle's passing. Bless his regal memory."

@EleanorPoulter said:

"Those headdresses were amazing. The rickshaw men were proud of their rickshaws and costumes. They were iconic."

@SaskiaWustefeld wrote:

"Durban needs an art exhibition of these works of art! Wow. Thanks for sharing. Iconic. Special."

@TheoRamcharan added:

"Amazing. Your uncle is a very profound part of Durban's history."

@DawnEastes wrote:

"Back when that clothing was a proud display of integrity and originality."

@PeterSmook wrote:

"What an inspiring legacy! Your uncle's hard work and determination will never be forgotten 🙏"

A 1991 Durban throwback photo of Uncle Timothy’s Rickshaw hustle. Images: @Coshaphansi Bonginkosi Thusi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

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