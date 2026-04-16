Vivian Jenna Wilson, the transgender daughter of Elon Musk, has triggered a flurry of online commentary after posting a video discussing South Africa’s history

Attempting to correct common misconceptions, she spoke about colonial rule, apartheid, and the country’s linguistic diversity,

Her comments have sparked intrigue, given her public disagreements with her father on political and social issues

Elon Musk’s daughter, Vivian Wilson, educated the public on SA history. Images: Wikipedia and Chip Somodevilla/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UNITED STATES — Vivian Jenna Wilson, the eldest daughter of tech billionaire Elon Musk, has sparked online discussion after posting a video on X in which she speaks at length about the history and cultural landscape of South Africa, a clear contrast in views between her and her father.

In the video posted on X on 15 April 2026, Wilson positions her commentary as an attempt to correct what she describes as common misconceptions in the United States about South Africa, particularly around language, colonial history, and apartheid.

Colonial history and language in South Africa

In a TikTok video currently being circulated on X, Wilson clarifies the misconception that white people are the predominant racial group in South Africa and challenges the widespread stereotype that English or Afrikaans are the dominant native languages in the country.

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“English is spoken by about 10% of the population, same with Afrikaans. The most commonly spoken native language is Zulu, followed by Xhosa. This is because there are far fewer white people than Black people in South Africa,” she said.

See video:

Remarks on apartheid and historical context

Wilson also spoke about apartheid, stating that it is essential to acknowledge when discussing South African history.

“I cannot talk about history in SA without talking about the horrors of apartheid. I don’t think people realise just how recently apartheid ended. It only officially ended in 1994 — you know, someone older than that,” she said.

Using a pop culture comparison, she referenced the longevity of The Simpsons, saying the show predates the start of formal negotiations to end apartheid.

Wilson further referenced comedian Trevor Noah, describing him as one of South Africa’s most prominent cultural exports. She pointed to his memoir Born a Crime, which details the illegality of interracial relationships under apartheid-era laws, which she noted only ended in 1985.

Comments on the old South African flag

The video also included comments on the former South African flag, which Wilson described in strongly critical terms. She suggested that the flag is often used as a “dog whistle”, implying it may be associated with racist sentiment in certain contexts.

“This is why the old SA flag is a common dog whistle. If you see someone waving it, they are racist, and you should act accordingly,” she said.

Who is Vivian Jenna Wilson?

Vivian Jenna Wilson is the transgender daughter of Elon Musk and his first wife, Justine Musk. She has increasingly become a public figure in her own right through social media commentary, modelling, and media appearances. She came out as a transgender woman in 2020, later changing her legal name and becoming estranged from her father, Elon Musk.

In recent years, she has built a following online and has been outspoken on political and cultural issues. According to online sources, Wilson has at times described Musk as an absent and, at times, cruel father.

Errol Musk brands Elon as 'bad dad'

In related news, Wilson's grandfather, Errol Musk, was heavily criticised online for his parenting style, ironically for criticising his own son’s role as a parent. The father of tech billionaire, Elon, recently described his son as a “bad dad”.During a podcast interview, Errol was asked about whether he believed his son was a good father. Errol answered that the first child was too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny. He further said that if Elon hears his utterances, he’s going to shoot him.

Errol Musk has previously stated that Elon is a 'bad dad.'Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News reported that Errol Musk sparked mixed reactions on social media after opening up about allegedly killing three people. Errol, the father of Elon Musk, detailed how he allegedly shot three men during a farm attack in the 1990s. Musk previously discussed shooting three men dead during an attack, but those details differ slightly from this story. Social media users questioned why Musk was still being given publicity.

Source: Briefly News