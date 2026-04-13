A video of an older version of South Africa’s national anthem sparked curiosity and nostalgia across different age groups

Many viewers were surprised to learn that the anthem has evolved over time, prompting questions about its history

The moment led to broader conversations about identity, memory, and how national symbols change across generations

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Some songs carry more than just melody; they carry memory. And sometimes, hearing an older version can bring back questions people didn’t even know they had.

The visual showed the late president Nelson Mandela among a crowd. Image: @nubian6

Source: TikTok

A user named @nubian6 posted a video on 11 April 2026 showing an older version of Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika before English and Afrikaans verses were added. She captioned it by saying this is how she remembered it and questioned why certain parts, including references to the Holy Spirit, were removed.

The video quickly caught attention, especially among younger South Africans who had never heard the earlier version before. For many, it was surprising to learn that the anthem had evolved over time into the version used today.

Old anthem version fascinates younger generation

Historically, the anthem was adapted to reflect South Africa’s diverse linguistic and cultural identity after apartheid. The current version combines multiple languages, including isiXhosa, isiZulu, Sesotho, Afrikaans, and English, symbolising unity in diversity.

However, the older version shared in the video by user @nubian6 carried a different structure and tone, which sparked nostalgia among older viewers. Some reflected on how they remembered singing it growing up, while others debated the changes that were made over the years. The conversation extended beyond music, touching on history, identity, and how national symbols evolve. For many, the clip served as a reminder of how the past continues to shape present-day South Africa.

The screenshot captured people singing along the national anthem. Image: @nubian6

Source: Twitter

Check out the X post below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Malesela Mabotja commented:

“They are trying to appease everyone but God.”

Nkomose commented:

“All SADC countries have this version of the national anthem besides Zimbabwe.”

Lucky Mbiza commented:

“It was too long, repeating the same lines and tending to be boring towards the end because it didn’t sound like a national anthem and lacked patriotism.”

Motubatsi commented:

“They took out the Holy Spirit part because they don’t believe in God.”

TruthsaSA commented:

“It’s being changed too much; even the original wording was altered instead of being preserved.”

Kenzo commented:

“The national anthem was written from a colonial point of view, and the reference to the Holy Spirit is a religious concept.”

T’Chaka commented:

“They removed it because it turns the anthem into a hymn, which could exclude non-Christians.”

Susan Jones commented:

“God bless Africa, not just South Africa, it reminds us that we are one across the continent.”

God, Family, Money and Music commented:

“We had so much hope back then; now things feel very different.”

Eric asked:

“Did they not sing two anthems that day, the one with Die Stem and the one you played?”

Malibuye'izwelethu Mabhodla'manzi commented:

“With 11 languages in South Africa, it makes sense to include more languages in the anthem.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to national anthems

South African fans at the inaugural LIV Golf South Africa tournament at Steyn City in Midrand roared Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika during the tense final round on Sunday.

Jaden Hoedemaker revealed to the public that while he was in Brazil, he sang the national anthem for a group of international women.

South Africans were unamused when an Italian singer sang the national anthem before the Springboks-Italy match, sparking reactions.

Source: Briefly News