A Cape Town teacher shared her excitement over the proposed 2026 History CAPS, calling it a long-overdue shift towards a more inclusive and African-centred curriculum

The draft curriculum, opened for public comment by the Department of Basic Education, aims to balance global and local histories while introducing oral traditions and archaeology

While many welcomed the changes as a glow-up, others stressed the importance of public participation before the curriculum is finalised

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A shift in what learners are taught in school doesn’t always trend online, but this one got people talking. What started as a teacher’s reaction quickly turned into a wider conversation about identity, history, and whose stories are told. For many, it felt like something that had been a long time coming. But as excitement grew, so did questions about what comes next.

The picture on the left showed the teacher sitting in an office. Image: @dramaticluna1

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town-based teacher, known as @dramaticluna1 on TikTok, shared her thoughts on 9 April 2026 about the Department of Basic Education’s proposed History CAPS changes. In her video, she described the draft curriculum as a massive glow-up, decolonised Luna, praising its focus on African history, oral traditions, and archaeological sources. She highlighted how topics like Ancient Ethiopia and the Haitian Revolution are finally being centred in the classroom.

The proposed curriculum forms part of a long-running review process that began back in 2019. According to the Department of Basic Education, the goal is to strengthen how History is taught from Grades 4 to 12 by focusing on enquiry, evidence, and critical thinking. The draft also aims to broaden perspectives by including voices and histories that were previously overlooked.

New history curriculum sparks national debate

Public participation is a key part of the process, with the draft published for comment until 19 April 2026. The department encouraged educators, parents, and the public to submit feedback on everything from content balance to how topics are taught. This step allows South Africans to help shape what the final curriculum will look like before it is officially implemented.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While many agreed with user @dramaticluna1's excitement about a more inclusive syllabus, others raised concerns about whether certain parts of South African or global history might be reduced. Still, the overall sentiment showed that people are paying attention and are ready to have a say in how history is taught going forward.

The screenshot on the left captured the teacher sharing her opinion on the new proposed history curriculum. Image: @dramaticluna1

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Peace commented:

“I’m sorry, history has not enriched my work life or personal life in any way at all.”

Trudy commented:

“I think they should update the Tourism curriculum as well.”

Piet commented:

“Silly question, but how does this get implemented in terms of textbooks and educators effectively teaching the new content, since many rely on past papers and guidelines?”

M commented:

“Omw ancient Ethiopia and the Haitian Revolution?? Why didn’t they implement this when I was still in high school?”

Mrs V commented:

“I absolutely love this. My grade 6s love learning about Mapungubwe, and it’s great to see more African history being added.”

Miché Young commented:

“I love this because I got a massive shock when I learned in varsity about African-centred viewpoints.”

Usi commented:

“As a uni student who had to self-teach African history after high school, this is beyond exciting.”

Fatimah_official1 commented:

“So happy that our children will be taught the history of the past that was hidden away from us.”

Kabelo Monama commented:

“A much-needed policy reform, many decolonial scholars have been calling for this, and I hope learners are as excited as we are.”

Tessa Romola commented:

“Can we please add an accurate representation of the global map, showing the real sizes of continents and countries?”

AbuManjaro commented:

“I taught the history of the Mali Empire, focusing on Mansa Musa and his pilgrimage to Mecca.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to the Department of Education

The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, discussed the findings of the department's probe into the matric exam paper leak.

The Western Cape Department of Education is exploring the possibility of expelling the Milnerton High School boys who are accused of being behind a violent bullying incident.

The Department of Basic Education announced that it will hold a press briefing after its system was compromised, sparking reactions.

Source: Briefly News