A primary school from rural Tsomo became the first to transport over 100 learners via air travel for an educational tour

The story was shared on Facebook on 9 April 2026, drawing thousands of views and emotional reactions from the online community

Social media users praised the initiative for expanding the horizons of rural children and providing them with life-changing exposure

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A primary school in the Eastern Cape made history by taking 140 learners on a flight to Durban. Image: Eastern Cape is Beautiful

Source: Facebook

History was made in the rural heart of the Eastern Cape after a successful educational flight was organised for a large group of pupils.

The school’s story was shared on the Facebook account Eastern Cape is Beautiful, which drew the attention of many viewers who were moved by the initiative.

Rainbow Preparatory Academy, located in Tsomo, took over 140 learners on a tour to Durban, marking the first time a school in the Chris Hani district used air travel for a group that size. The achievement was not only about the logistics of travel, but also about providing exposure and opportunity to children from a rural environment.

Breaking barriers in Chris Hani District

The school leadership and educators were credited with turning a bold dream into a reality. They ensured that young minds were given a chance to see the world from a different perspective. Facebook account Eastern Cape is Beautiful noted that the initiative was a significant step in shaping the future of the learners, opening doors of possibilities. The school had not only made history but also set a new standard for learning institutions in the province.

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi celebrates the milestone

The post gained traction, drawing many emotional comments from users who were moved by the school’s dedication. Many viewers thanked the educators and everyone involved for giving the children such a life-changing experience. Some commenters noted that the trip served as an inspiration for other rural schools to dream big. One viewer jokingly remarked that the learners managed to board a flight before he ever did, showing just how special the opportunity was for them.

The tour was described as an inspirational milestone that expanded the limits of young minds. Image: Eastern Cape is Beautiful

Source: Facebook

User @Siyasanga Potwana said:

"Beautiful."

User @Noma Kase added:

"Wow, thank you to the visionary who came up with this idea. Wow, they must have been excited, and thank you again."

User @Mlindoh Mliih shared:

"Great inspirational moment indeed by RPA."

User @Nosango Tshezkazi added:

"Congratulations!"

User @Vuyo Mbothi said:

"Excellent."

User @Soso Sonwabile Kuse commented:

"Hah! Sebesodlula mina ngokukhwela indiza (they've gone on a flight while I've never been). Weh Jesu ngaze ngavekelwa (God, this is unbelievable)."

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Source: Briefly News