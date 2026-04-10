“Inspirational Moment”: Eastern Cape Makes History After Taking 140 Learners on a Flight, SA Moved
- A primary school from rural Tsomo became the first to transport over 100 learners via air travel for an educational tour
- The story was shared on Facebook on 9 April 2026, drawing thousands of views and emotional reactions from the online community
- Social media users praised the initiative for expanding the horizons of rural children and providing them with life-changing exposure
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
History was made in the rural heart of the Eastern Cape after a successful educational flight was organised for a large group of pupils.
The school’s story was shared on the Facebook account Eastern Cape is Beautiful, which drew the attention of many viewers who were moved by the initiative.
Rainbow Preparatory Academy, located in Tsomo, took over 140 learners on a tour to Durban, marking the first time a school in the Chris Hani district used air travel for a group that size. The achievement was not only about the logistics of travel, but also about providing exposure and opportunity to children from a rural environment.
Breaking barriers in Chris Hani District
The school leadership and educators were credited with turning a bold dream into a reality. They ensured that young minds were given a chance to see the world from a different perspective. Facebook account Eastern Cape is Beautiful noted that the initiative was a significant step in shaping the future of the learners, opening doors of possibilities. The school had not only made history but also set a new standard for learning institutions in the province.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
See the Facebook post below:
Mzansi celebrates the milestone
The post gained traction, drawing many emotional comments from users who were moved by the school’s dedication. Many viewers thanked the educators and everyone involved for giving the children such a life-changing experience. Some commenters noted that the trip served as an inspiration for other rural schools to dream big. One viewer jokingly remarked that the learners managed to board a flight before he ever did, showing just how special the opportunity was for them.
User @Siyasanga Potwana said:
"Beautiful."
User @Noma Kase added:
"Wow, thank you to the visionary who came up with this idea. Wow, they must have been excited, and thank you again."
User @Mlindoh Mliih shared:
"Great inspirational moment indeed by RPA."
User @Nosango Tshezkazi added:
"Congratulations!"
User @Vuyo Mbothi said:
"Excellent."
User @Soso Sonwabile Kuse commented:
"Hah! Sebesodlula mina ngokukhwela indiza (they've gone on a flight while I've never been). Weh Jesu ngaze ngavekelwa (God, this is unbelievable)."
3 Briefly News articles about the Eastern Cape
- A young woman from East London defended the Nigerian king's coronation, noting that he was not being recognised as a South African leader and that his recognition would not affect the economy in any way.
- An anonymous Good Samaritan stunned a local community in the Eastern Cape by walking into a PEP store and settling hundreds of outstanding layby debts.
- A woman shared an emotional video detailing her frustration with the quality of education in village schools in the Eastern Cape, vowing never to send her own children to any.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za