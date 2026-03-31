A young woman shared her strong views about the Nigerian king's coronation, pointing out that the protests won't stop the man from being a king

The Eastern Cape woman's clip sparked a massive online debate about the event after it was shared on X by a popular social media user

Viewers flooded the comments section, sharing divided views, with some supporting her views while others said he was not looking at the long-term dangers of the event

A young Xhosa woman defended a Nigerian coronation in East London. Image: @ChrisExcel102

Source: Twitter

A Xhosa woman from East London was filmed defending the Nigerian king's coronation and asking how it has negatively affected the South African economy.

The video went viral after it was shared on X by @ChrisExcel102 on 31 March 2026, gaining nearly 800 comments from viewers who clashed in viewpoints.

The young woman said the king's coronation does not negatively affect South Africa's economy or in any other way. She added that all they were supposed to do was to notify the people about the event. The Xhosa woman pointed out that the Nigerian royal family wasn't being recognised as a South African king, but a king of his tribe. Clearly familiar with the foreign nationals' ways of doing things, she explained that they have different communities in our local towns and would often meet and host parties.

The woman supports the Nigerian king's coronation

Unable to understand the anger from those protesting about Sonnyboy's coronation, the East London woman said that their noise won't prevent him from being a king. In the clip shared by X user @ChrisExcel102, she condemned those who burnt things and even cars in anger, calling their actions wrong. The woman also shared that some of the protesters attended the event and indulged in the food and alcohol that were served.

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Watch the X video below:

SA reacts with mixed views

The post went viral, gaining massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who shared different viewpoints. Many viewers agreed with the young woman, adding that the king's coronation did not mean that he would reign as a South African king. Some, however, were of a different view. They noted that the woman was missing the bigger picture. He claimed that the coronation risked the province being taken over right under their nose. Others said the woman was better off not having said anything.

While some viewers praised her for her logical approach, others warned of the later repercussions. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @ThamiMyeni_MRE commented:

"But she's right. That guy has no benefits in South Africa for claiming he is a Nigerian king. He doesn't even have a kingdom. So it doesn't affect us in any way, shape, or form. I think it's a bit of jealousy on our end bcoz for real, how are we affected? He doesn't have land or anything."

User @Moloko_513 said:

"She should have just said no comment."

User @DDT_PM shared:

"This is exactly why education matters. She’s missing the bigger picture; soon, Nigerians will take over her province right under her nose."

User @PMbuli76256 added:

"Her love is deep! This woman supports them so much, she can’t hide it!"

User @@nana_amprofi commented:

"Those saying she has a point are not looking at the bigger picture. Indeed, he’s only king to his own people, but allowing that in East London is a licence to install their kings everywhere. Before you realise, it’s out of control. Cut the snake’s head immediately."

User @@MfanaMtambo said:

"This is so wrong in all ways."

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Source: Briefly News