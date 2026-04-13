A couple addressed the public after their relationship issues went viral, releasing a joint statement to clarify their stance and intentions

Their response reflected on how quickly personal matters can escalate once shared online and the impact that follows

The situation sparked ongoing discussions about privacy, accountability, and how relationships are handled in the public eye

What happens in private doesn’t always stay there anymore. One moment can turn into a viral situation overnight, pulling in thousands of opinions. And once it’s out there, taking it back becomes impossible.

The picture on the left showed the couple hugging. Image: Thabiso Paul

Source: Facebook

Thabiso Paul and Galaletsang Precious released a joint public apology on 12 April 2026 after their relationship drama went viral online. Their situation had previously dominated social media, with many people weighing in on the cheating allegations and emotional confrontation.

In their statement, the couple acknowledged that their private marital issues had spilled into the public space. They admitted that what started as an internal conflict quickly escalated online, attracting widespread attention and affecting not only them but also those close to them.

They expressed regret over how they handled the situation, saying their reactions were emotional and not aligned with their values. According to them, allowing such personal matters to play out publicly was a mistake, and they are now committed to handling things more privately moving forward.

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The couple, Thabiso and Galaletsang, also shared that they are actively working on healing and rebuilding their relationship. They emphasised the importance of approaching their challenges with more discipline, respect, and intention as they try to move forward.

They ended by asking for patience and understanding from the public, while also apologising to anyone affected by the situation. While some people accepted the apology, others continued debating whether such personal matters should have been shared online in the first place.

The visual on the left captured the couple posing next to their Porsche car. Image: Thabiso Paul

Source: Facebook

Check out the Facebook post below:

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Cindy Lessy commented:

“In summary, for those who couldn’t finish reading, they’re basically saying ‘taba tsa babedi hadi kenwe’ (people shouldn’t interfere in a couple’s matters).”

Hangwi Nef-Rams commented:

“Thabiso Paul is feeling human with Galaletsang Precious… iyooh.”

Vanessa Dimo commented:

“The only lesson here is to never ever publicise your family affairs.”

Thabang LadyTee Malapane commented:

“I’m happy they fixed things if it’s true, but now that Thabiso is famous, people will be watching everything he does.”

Matilda Mama-Rori commented:

“When a woman is done, she doesn’t make noise… that’s how I knew.”

Sesi Momo asked:

“Can someone paraphrase it using the PEEL method?”

Princess Merriam Manie Kavari commented:

“When they mentioned lawyers, I thought divorce, I nearly collapsed… thank you for keeping him.”

Tshidi Lenatha commented:

“I didn’t even comment because relationship matters will leave you shocked.”

Lebo Mamala commented:

“I’m happy you fixed your marriage; now your enemies won’t be happy.”

Kopano Mis Mashaba commented:

“Allegations of infidelity? You still have a long way to go.”

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Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, has turned to God and prayer after she revealed her baby daddy's infidelity.

Sello Maake KaNcube's estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe, recently issued an apology for his alleged infidelity, sparking reactions.

Source: Briefly News