A group of men believed to be prisoners recorded a video promoting a South African artist, which quickly went viral online

Social media users questioned how the group had access to phones and awareness of outside trends while possibly inside a correctional facility

The clip sparked mixed reactions, with some amused by the moment while others raised concerns about prison security

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A group of men were hyping up a South African artist, but it wasn’t the message that caught attention; it was where they seemed to be. From there, the conversation shifted completely, with Mzansi asking bigger questions than the video intended.

The visual on the left showed prisoners in orange overalls. Image: @thobelanizulu1

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video posted by @thobelanizulu1 on 8 April 2026 left social media both entertained and confused after a group of men, believed to be prisoners, recorded themselves promoting a South African musician. In the clip, the men wore orange overalls typically associated with inmates, while encouraging viewers to vote for someone named Naledi.

While many assumed they were referring to Naledi Aphiwe, others focused less on the message and more on the setting. The surroundings appeared restricted, sparking speculation that the video may have been filmed inside a correctional facility, although the exact location was not confirmed.

Inmates’ video raised questions about phone access

What left netizens puzzled was the apparent access to a smartphone. Social media users questioned how the group, posted by user @thobelanizulu1, managed to record and share content, and how they were even aware of current trends and public voting campaigns happening outside. For many, it raised concerns about security and control within correctional spaces.

Some people found humour in the situation, saying the effort was unexpected but entertaining. Others, however, felt it highlighted a deeper issue that needed attention, especially if inmates were indeed freely accessing devices and engaging with the outside world.

The visual showed prisoners chilling outside. Image: @thobelanizulu1

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Lwando asked:

“Are they talking about Naledi Aphiwe or?”

Mafokwane P wrote:

“Using an iPhone in prison. Ase camera quality ya Hisense ye.”

Makatipe said:

“Lowesgqoko uyangisabisa ngzovota bhuti. Translation: The one with the hat is scaring me, I will vote bro.”

Nqobile wrote:

“Sengzovota ngoba ngsaba lo wesgqoko. Translation: I’m going to vote now because I’m scared of the one with the hat.”

Elaine wrote:

“Let’s vote for Naledi; otherwise, we are in trouble.”

Makhangela commented:

“Ningaphumi lapho please. Translation: Please don’t come out of there.”

Zintle_Bee said:

“Sengzokwenza ngoba ngsaba lowesqoko, vote for Naledi. Translation: I’m going to do it because I’m scared of the one with the hat, vote for Naledi.”

TherealMtomuhle asked:

“Niboshweleni bo chomie, story time. Translation: Why were you arrested, friend? Story time.”

Mangcamane wrote:

“I’ve never been so scared over a phone.”

Mrs Manyoni said:

“Siyaxolisa sizovota. Translation: We apologise, we will vote.”

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Source: Briefly News