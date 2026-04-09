"Haibo": Prisoners Record Themselves Promoting SA Musician, Mzansi Worried About Phone Access
- A group of men believed to be prisoners recorded a video promoting a South African artist, which quickly went viral online
- Social media users questioned how the group had access to phones and awareness of outside trends while possibly inside a correctional facility
- The clip sparked mixed reactions, with some amused by the moment while others raised concerns about prison security
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A group of men were hyping up a South African artist, but it wasn’t the message that caught attention; it was where they seemed to be. From there, the conversation shifted completely, with Mzansi asking bigger questions than the video intended.
A TikTok video posted by @thobelanizulu1 on 8 April 2026 left social media both entertained and confused after a group of men, believed to be prisoners, recorded themselves promoting a South African musician. In the clip, the men wore orange overalls typically associated with inmates, while encouraging viewers to vote for someone named Naledi.
While many assumed they were referring to Naledi Aphiwe, others focused less on the message and more on the setting. The surroundings appeared restricted, sparking speculation that the video may have been filmed inside a correctional facility, although the exact location was not confirmed.
Inmates’ video raised questions about phone access
What left netizens puzzled was the apparent access to a smartphone. Social media users questioned how the group, posted by user @thobelanizulu1, managed to record and share content, and how they were even aware of current trends and public voting campaigns happening outside. For many, it raised concerns about security and control within correctional spaces.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Some people found humour in the situation, saying the effort was unexpected but entertaining. Others, however, felt it highlighted a deeper issue that needed attention, especially if inmates were indeed freely accessing devices and engaging with the outside world.
Check out the TikTok video below:
Here’s what Mzansi said
Lwando asked:
“Are they talking about Naledi Aphiwe or?”
Mafokwane P wrote:
“Using an iPhone in prison. Ase camera quality ya Hisense ye.”
Makatipe said:
“Lowesgqoko uyangisabisa ngzovota bhuti. Translation: The one with the hat is scaring me, I will vote bro.”
Nqobile wrote:
“Sengzovota ngoba ngsaba lo wesgqoko. Translation: I’m going to vote now because I’m scared of the one with the hat.”
Elaine wrote:
“Let’s vote for Naledi; otherwise, we are in trouble.”
Makhangela commented:
“Ningaphumi lapho please. Translation: Please don’t come out of there.”
Zintle_Bee said:
“Sengzokwenza ngoba ngsaba lowesqoko, vote for Naledi. Translation: I’m going to do it because I’m scared of the one with the hat, vote for Naledi.”
TherealMtomuhle asked:
“Niboshweleni bo chomie, story time. Translation: Why were you arrested, friend? Story time.”
Mangcamane wrote:
“I’ve never been so scared over a phone.”
Mrs Manyoni said:
“Siyaxolisa sizovota. Translation: We apologise, we will vote.”
3 Other Briefly News stories about prisoners
- A viral TikTok video showing a prisoner cooking in his cell has raised alarms about prison safety and oversight in South Africa.
- A Cape Town content creator shared her experience dining inside Pollsmoor Prison’s Idlanathi restaurant, where inmates prepared and served meals to visitors.
- The Johannesburg High Court has ruled on Thabo Bester's attempt to be reclassified as an awaiting trial prisoner, sparking reactions.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za