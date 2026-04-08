“That’s a Questionable Idea”: Woman Tries Pollsmoor Prison Restaurant, Gives Honest Review
- A Cape Town content creator shared her experience dining inside Pollsmoor Prison’s Idlanathi restaurant, where inmates prepared and served meals to visitors
- The unusual setting sparked mixed reactions online, with some people intrigued by the concept while others felt uneasy about eating inside a prison environment
- The restaurant forms part of a rehabilitation initiative, allowing low-security inmates to gain work experience while interacting with the public
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Not every lunch spot comes with a story, but this one definitely did. A simple outing quickly turned into something unexpected, leaving many people both curious and a little unsure about the experience.
A content creator, @yewonziee, shared a video on 6 April 2026 showing her visit to the Idlanathi restaurant located inside Pollsmoor Prison’s recreational centre. The unique dining spot is run by inmates and offers visitors a chance to enjoy a meal prepared and served by low-security prisoners, something that immediately caught her attention.
“Only in Cape Town does a casual Easter lunch turn into an unexpected meal at Idlanathi inside Pollsmoor. We went because curiosity got the best of us… and the ending says everything. 👀 Would you try it? Please don’t take photos of the inmates or kitchen staff, only your food + your own table moments.”
According to user @yewonziee, the restaurant operates like a simple canteen-style setup, with a menu put together by the prison’s restaurant staff. Visitors can choose from a variety of meals including sandwiches, fries, grilled options and traditional South African dishes, all prepared within the facility.
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Unusual prison restaurant visit sparked curiosity
Pollsmoor Prison is known for housing some of the country’s most serious offenders, but the restaurant is run by inmates classified as low-security. Dressed in orange uniforms, they take on the roles of cooks and servers, offering a different kind of rehabilitation and interaction with the public.
Social media users had mixed reactions to the video. Some were impressed by the concept and said they would try it for the experience, while others admitted they felt uneasy about dining inside a prison environment, no matter how controlled it may be.
Check out the TikTok video below:
Here’s what Mzansi said
Marcella Philander wrote:
“My father is the supervisor of the restaurant kitchen and a qualified chef. He has worked there for 38 years and takes great pride in bringing it back to its former standards. I’m really glad you enjoyed it, and I appreciate the honest review. I can’t wait to share this with him. Please come again.”
AnDyCaPp99 wrote:
“It’s really nice. The food wasn’t bad, but the prices are quite high.”
IAmJaneFraser wrote:
“How do you get to the restaurant? I once asked at the entrance near Pick n’ Pay and they said there’s no restaurant there.”
Saffie wrote:
“That seems like a questionable idea, but at least the food tasted good.”
Kaedie wrote:
“My old home. My dad was a warder at Pollsmoor. We lived there from 1990 to 2022. I miss it. My favourite meal is the chicken schnitzel.”
Creashans wrote:
“I’ve eaten there a few times and really enjoyed it. It was well priced. Well done to the staff for maintaining standards.”
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Lauren Kansley wrote:
“The inmates are very helpful. I had the best soup there years ago.”
1234blondie wrote:
“I ate there years ago, and the food was really good.”
Just Von wrote:
“I went three weeks ago. My colleagues thought I was crazy. I got wings for takeaway and the chips were amazing. I’m going back soon.”
3 Other Briefly News stories about prison
- A surprise raid was conducted at the Pollsmoor Correctional Facility in the Western Cape on Saturday, 4 April 2026, leaving Mzansi stunned.
- Dr Nandipha Magudumana is grieving the death of her mother while awaiting trial in prison, with Mzansi curious on if she will attend.
- KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi revealed that Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala had freedom inside prison.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za