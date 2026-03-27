Dr Nandipha Magudumana is grieving the death of her mother while awaiting trial in prison

Her family has applied for her to be allowed to attend the funeral and hopes the request will be granted

Magudumana faces multiple charges connected to her boyfriend, Thabo Bester’s prison escape

Dr Nandipha Magudumana is grieving the death of her mother while awaiting trial in prison. Images: Mlungisi Louw/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —Dr Nandipha Magudumana, the well-known doctor arrested alongside her boyfriend, convicted rapist and prison escapee Thabo Bester, is grieving the loss of her mother.

Magudumana's mother, Nokuzola Sikeleni, died on Thursday, 26 March 2026, in Port Shepstone on KwaZulu-Natal’s south coast.

According to Sunday World, Magudumana, who is awaiting trial at Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad, Free State, was informed of her mother’s passing by prison officials and social workers, according to her family.

Family in mourning

Her brother, Nkosinathi Sikeleni, said the news came as a shock.

“Nandipha was informed by the prison bosses and social workers about our mother’s passing, and she was taken aback. She is trying to come to terms with the loss, and we hope she finds strength during this painful time,” he said.

He added that the family plans to apply for permission for Magudumana to attend the funeral.

“We are hoping she will be allowed to attend and that our request will be granted,” he said.

Their father, Zolile Sikeleni, said the family is focused on funeral preparations but described the situation as deeply painful.

“It is sad that my wife has passed while our child is in prison,” he said.

Magudumana’s lawyer, Machini Motloung, confirmed he had asked prison authorities to ensure she was informed and said she should receive psychological support.

Under South African law, inmates may apply for compassionate leave to attend the funeral of a close family member, although approval is not guaranteed.

Magudumana faces 38 charges linked to Bester’s prison escape, including fraud, corruption, money laundering, arson and defeating the ends of justice. She was arrested with Bester in Arusha, Tanzania, in April 2023 before being brought back to South Africa.

South Africans took to social media to express their thoughts about the heartbreaking news.

Social media reacts

@Sindikate12 said:

"This is heartbreaking. Nandipha, the life you chose for yourself!"

@lioneszT stated:

"Correctional services do let prisoners go bury their loved ones. She has to apply to be granted such."

@Waltz42747233 commented:

"The regret this woman is going through must be studied at the University of Fort Hare."

@yangamessi said:

"Rest in peace to her mother. Nandipha doesn’t deserve this. Bester should take the fall once and for all."

@BadGirl30s wrote:

"Her mommy looked young and healthy; surely she couldn’t bear the pain of seeing her daughter rotting in jail."

3 articles on Nandipha Magudumana's family

Nandipha Magudumana's father, Zolile Sekeleni, said he believes his daughter was not the mastermind behind the plan for the escape, and his daughter was being used as a scapegoat.

Nandipha's brother, Nkosinathi Sekeleni, was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he reportedly committed a brutal assault on another man over the weekend.

Nandipha Magudumana's husband, Mkhuseli, is back in the headlines on social media after the popular doctor was seen wearing her wedding ring during her recent court appearance.

Zolile Sikeleni said the family is focused on funeral preparations but described the situation as deeply painful. Image: Mlungisi Louw/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that Magudumana's father, Zolile Sekeleni, pulled at Mzansi's heartstrings when he shared his financial troubles during a court appearance in the Bloemfontein High Court. Sekeleni explained that he was denied Legal Aid in January. He shared that he would be appealing again, as he has no money to afford a lawyer. Sekelani then faced charges including fraud, aiding an escape, corruption, violating a corpse, and defeating the ends of justice.

Source: Briefly News