Inmate Nandipha Magudumana may apply for compassionate leave for her mother's funeral

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) considers bereavement leave on a case-by-case basis

Magudumana's legal team seeks psychological support for Magudumana during this difficult time

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Each application for compassionate leave is assessed on a case-by-case basis. Image: Sli_Masikane/X

Source: Twitter

FREE STATE - Inmate Nandipha Magudumana may apply for compassionate leave to attend her mother's funeral following her death in Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, 26 March 2026.

Magudumana may apply for temporary release

According to IOL, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) indicated that offenders who experience bereavement in their immediate family may apply for temporary release, subject to legal provisions and assessment. Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said such applications are considered under the Correctional Services Act, which allows limited leave for humane purposes or to maintain family ties, with approval determined by the National Commissioner.

Magudumana's mother, Nokuzola Sikeleni, died while her daughter remains in custody at Bizzah Makhate Correctional Services in the Free State, where she is awaiting trial. Her father, Zolile Sikeleni, confirmed that funeral arrangements are underway and expressed grief over his wife's death while their daughter remains incarcerated.

Psychological support for her during her bereavement

Magudumana was arrested in April 2023 in Arusha, Tanzania, along with her partner, convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester. She is accused of assisting Bester's escape from prison in May 2022 after a body was used to fake his death in a prison cell fire. Both have remained in custody since their arrest.

Her legal representative, Machini Motloung, indicated that steps have been taken to secure psychological support for her during her bereavement. He also called for authorities to keep her informed about developments related to her mother's death and funeral arrangements.

Nxumalo said each application for compassionate leave is assessed on a case-by-case basis, taking into account factors such as the offender's risk classification, security considerations, behavioural record, and the nature of the bereavement. He added that the process aims to balance humane treatment with the need to maintain safety and security within the correctional system and the broader community.

Magudumana may apply for compassionate leave to attend her mother’s funeral. Image: joy_zelda/X

Source: Twitter

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the compassionate leave.

@ATHA_N said:

"I don’t trust this one, we might find her in Tanzania again."

@sandile_gqoboka said:

"The correctional service is there to correct the wrongdoing of offenders and suspects. I think it would be the least they can do to allow her to bury her mother."

@ExemptedNative said:

"Section 44 of the Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998 says this does not apply to her as she is not yet a sentenced offender."

@Manikipi said:

"That only applies to sentenced offenders."

@penuelist_ said:

"I support her being allowed to go bury her mom, under strict supervision."

Nandipha Magudumana's mother dies as she awaits trial in prison

Briefly News also reported that Dr Nandipha Magudumana is grieving the death of her mother while awaiting trial in prison.

Her family has applied for her to be allowed to attend the funeral and hopes the request will be granted.

Source: Briefly News