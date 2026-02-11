Businessman Nkosinathi Sekeleni, who is related to Dr Nandipha Magudumana, made headlines over the weekend when he was arrested

Sekeleni, who appeared in Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester's documentary, was charged with attempted murder

South Africans and followers of Magudumana commented on Sekeleni's arrest over the weekend

Nandipha Magudumana's brother was arrested for attempted murder. Images: @jay_lukz and JabuMcdonald

Nandipha Magudumana's brother, Nkosinathi Sekeleni, who previously appeared in Showmax's popular documentary Tracking Thabo Bester, has reportedly been nabbed for attempted murder.

Sekeleni previously made headlines when he reacted to social media reports that his mother was crying in court.

The South African reported on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, that Nandipha's brother, Nkosinathi Sekeleni, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after he reportedly committed a brutal assault on another man over the weekend. Sekeleni revealed that he attacked the unknown man on Saturday, 7 February 2026, after he reportedly tried to rob him.

Magudumana's brother reportedly appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 9 February 2026, alongside two other men.

According to IOL, the trio's charges, which were upgraded from assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, were later upgraded to attempted murder as the victim continues to battle for his life in the hospital.

The three men were released on a warning pending further investigation and will return to court in March.

Social media user @Am_Blujay previously shared on his X account that Showmax paid Nandipha's brother R30 000 for interviews.

"MultiChoice admitted that its streaming subsidiary, Showmax, paid Nandipha Magudumana's brother R30 000 for exclusive interviews, and claimed her co-accused father had sent an email threat to its Tracking Thabo Bester series producers," he wrote.

This is a developing story!

Social media reacts to Nandipha's brother's arrest

Buli Lesedi reacted:

"So he doesn't have a name, or Magudumane is their surname, because really I don't think it's fair if Magudumane is Nandipha's hubby's surname, that guy has been through a lot already and doesn't deserve more humiliation."

Thomas Mthoba wrote:

"The father was charged, the sister in jail, now the brother arrested. Hayi, what's wrong with this family?"

Merle Bruyns responded:

"This case of the dr should have been done already."

Sheela Moodley reacted:

"Yes, they are very corrupt."

Faith Zondo wrote:

"I blame the parents."

Davis Dvd responded:

"This family has so many problems."

Harris Williams said:

"It's the spirits."

Nandipha Magudumana trends after her brother is charged with attempted murder. Image: PhilMphela

