Footage from Riky Rick's guest appearance on Isibaya went viral as fans remembered the late rapper

The video captured a hilarious interaction between Riky and one of the show's stars at the height of the rapper's career

Reacting to the footage, fans flooded the comment section with funny reactions to Riky's stint as an actor, as they remembered his unmatched charisma

Fans reacted to old footage of Riky Rick's appearance on 'Isibaya.' Images: rikyrickworld, _durbanculture

Source: Instagram

Fans were recently hit with a wave of nostalgia after rare footage of the late Rikhado "Riky Rick" Makhado’s guest appearance on Isibaya between 2013 and 2017 resurfaced, sending social media on a bittersweet trip down memory lane.

On 9 February 2026, _durbanculture looked back at a hilarious interaction between Makhado (Mandelik) and the legendary actress Thembi Nyandeni (Mkabayi Zungu), a scene where Riky casually barged into MaZungu's house looking for her son, his friend Jabu, played by actor Pallance Dladla.

With his charisma and signature swagger, the Boss Zonke hitmaker's casual approach to MaZungu's strict, no-nonsense demeanour provided a comedic goldmine that fans had clearly never forgotten.

Watching the rapper treat the most feared matriarch in Bhubesini like a regular Gogo, aka "Mom Dukes," highlighted his natural screen presence and the effortless charm he brought to every room he entered.

A clip from Riky Rick's appearance on ‘Isibaya’ went viral. Image: rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

This wouldn't be his only stint as an actor. Riky also made an appearance during the earlier seasons of Rhythm City as Smash, which allowed him to showcase his versatility long before he became a household name in the music industry.

Riky Rick tragically passed away on 23 February 2022, and as the footage continues to trend, it serves as a powerful reminder of the light the rapper brought to the South African entertainment landscape.

Watch Riky Rick's video below.

Fans react to Riky Rick's acting

Reacting to the footage, fans remembered Riky's charisma. Read some of their comments below.

koketso.mashabane laughed:

"Oh, what a time! Mam Dukes!"

reahsway_ trolled Riky Rick:

"Taxi cheeseboy."

not.that.gen said:

"Aww, miss him so much."

happinesstheelioness wrote:

"This is crazy, I saw this exact episode not so long ago. I decided to re-watch Isibaya a while back."

enhle_235 was stunned:

"I didn't even know about this, legendary!"

spid3rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr quoted Riky Rice:

"M'y bad, Mam Dukes.'"

This footage proves that Riky Rick was more than just a rapper; he was a natural talent in music, fashion, and acting. Whether he was on a runway or trading lines with South African acting royalty, he always stayed true to himself.

As the anniversary of his passing approaches, these moments serve as a comforting reminder that while he is gone, his spirit continues to illuminate South African pop culture.

