Siya Kolisi left social media buzzing after debuting a polished look, and had fans obsessed over his versatile style

The rugby star traded his Springboks jersey for a sleek suit, partnering with a renowned fashion designer for a look that undoubtedly raised the bar for Kolisi's personal style

Fans and followers flooded the comment section, raving over Siya's surprisingly sharp look

Siya Kolisi's polished look had social media buzzing. Image: siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Whether he's in high-fashion threads or in the heat of the scrum, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi knows how to command the room.

The former Sharks star recently debuted a polished look in collaboration with renowned South African fashion designer Tshepo Mashego of Relevance For Men, a brand that has become synonymous with local luxury and sophisticated tailoring.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, 9 February 2026, Kolisi exuded opulence in an all-black ensemble, comprising a jet black suit, a matching shirt, a black bowtie and completed the look with glossy black shoes.

The setting was as sleek as the man himself as Kolisi chose the prestigious Cape Grace Hotel for the photoshoot, perfectly blending classic elegance with a modern fit.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He exclaimed, "What a touch," as he marvelled at the impeccable craftsmanship and precision of the garments, giving credit to Mashego’s keen eye for detail.

Siya Kolisi showcased his versatile style in a tailored suit by Relevance For Men. Image: siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

With a collaboration that dates back to 2025, the renowned designer is no stranger to working with sports royalty. Previously, rugby star Makazole Mapimpi was seen sporting some Relevance For Men garments, a move that saw him officially make his entry into fashion content creation.

Before him, retired footballer Teko Modise modelled some RFM pieces himself, and like Mashego's top celebrity clients, the former Bafana Bafana player showcased the brand's appeal among some of the country's biggest stars.

Siya's look serves as proof that he can transition from the field to the runway with ease, receiving rave reactions from fans and fashionistas alike.

See Siya Kolisi's photos below.

Social media raves over Siya Kolisi's crisp look

It didn't take long for the post to go viral, with fans, peers and fashion enthusiasts alike weighing in on the captain's sophisticated look. Read some of their comments below.

nyanisodzedze said:

"Leave our big brother alone, guys. Just leave him alone."

zimkhitha_mphathi hyped up Siya Kolisi:

"Captain, my Captain!'

janewandrag raved:

"The Presidential look!"

ttbko declared:

"To be fair, though, Siya Kolisi would look hot in a garbage bag!"

dear_dazer was impressed:

"This outfit is on point."

david_ingrid responded:

"Definitely our future President."

More in the comments were fans and followers raving over Siya Kolisi's polished look, which was far from his casual, sporty outfits. While the ladies gushed over the Springboks star, the gents were busy taking notes, praising the Captain for proving that a perfectly tailored suit is the ultimate power move.

Mohale Motaung allegedly breaks into the fashion industry

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mohale Motaung allegedly pivoting into the fashion industry.

Reactions to his ensemble were mixed, with many online users accusing him of copying his ex-husband Somizi Mhlongo.

Source: Briefly News