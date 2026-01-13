Mohale Motaung is reportedly pivoting to the fashion industry after officially launching his new career as a designer

The reality TV star recently turned heads at a high-profile event, debuting a custom ensemble that he allegedly designed and crafted himself

After famously throwing shade at his ex-husband Somizi Mhlongo's designs, the pressure was on, with social media users already dissecting every stitch of Mohale's new look

Mohale Motaung has allegedly launched his new career. Images: mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Mohale Motaung has allegedly turned his passion for fashion into a business after hinting at an exciting career as a designer.

The beloved influencer and businessman stepped out in style for the 2026 L'Ormarins King's Plate Racing Festival in Cape Town, wearing an ensemble Musa Khawula claims was designed and crafted by Mohale himself.

Wearing a look that comprised light blue fitted flare pants and a hooded white blazer, Mohale stole the show at the Savannah marquee. Identical to an all-white look he wore back in September 2025 by Lajaqueta Men, his outfit became a major talking point on social media.

According to Musa Khawula, the look was Mohale's way of soft-launching his career as a fashion designer, giving his audience and other fashion enthusiasts a taste of what's to come.

Known for his "soft luxury" aesthetic that effortlessly blends couture with casual elegance, Mohale’s entry into the design world feels like the inevitable next chapter of his style journey. However, some people felt it was all too coincidental.

His soft debut comes on the heels of his ex-husband Somizi Mhlongo's highly publicised designs for the SAMA Awards, where he dressed singers Makhadzi and Zee Nxumalo.

The dresses came under harsh criticism from the online community, with Mohale leading a choir of naysayers with a shady reaction - a move that has now put his own debut designs under the ultimate microscope.

Take a look at Mohale Motaung's alleged design below.

Social media weighs in on Mohale Motaung's career

The online community wasted no time in accusing Mohale of copying his ex-husband's move to fashion. Read some of their comments below.

madam_speaker2 suggested:

"That could mean that his ex-husband taught him a thing or two."

Thuthukile29 speculated:

"Aibo, he is copying his ex-husband now?"

lioneszT asked:

"Hmmm. This couple doesn't want to see us quiet. Who’s copying who?"

AngieMoiloa pointed out:

"How ironic, same career as Somizi."

NandiZuluRoyal speculated:

"He is clearly trolling his ex."

sikie4 slammed Mohale Motaung:

"Looking for Somizi's attention."

tee_ndabs wrote:

"That's why he was shading Somizi on Makhadzi's post, mmmm."

