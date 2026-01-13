A vibrant clip of Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo showcasing her singing talents at an event took the internet by storm, instantly clocking up thousands of views

The Uthando Nes’thembu star recently dominated headlines after unveiling her magnificent new mansion during the show’s highly anticipated season premiere

While many fans lauded MaKhumalo’s vocal range and versatility, the video also reignited a heated debate among critics regarding her husband, Musa Mseleku

Thobile “MaKhumalo” Mseleku’s singing blew fans away. Images: thobilek

Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku has once again gone viral on social media after debuting her mansion, but this time, it's her singing that's got everyone talking.

The reality TV star and businesswoman has returned to the spotlight with her bold style and vibrant personality, stealing the hearts of fans and the online community at large.

On Monday, 12 January 2026, Musa Khawula shared a video of MaKhumalo singing at a function in Eswatini wearing a stunning gown by her trusted designer, Ntokozo Ntombela of Agape Designs; however, it was her voice that stole the show.

The star was filmed singing and dancing to a gospel number in front of a stage, captivating attendees with an impromptu performance.

Thobile “MaKhumalo” Mseleku showcased her powerful singing voice during an impromptu performance at a function. Image: thobilek

Originally designed between late 2022 and early 2023, MaKhumalo stepped out in the stunning gown in May 2025 for the function and looked breathtaking.

Her relationship with Agape Designs dates back years, where even her dresses for her wedding ceremony with Musa Mseleku were the work of the uMhlanga-based designer.

Reactions to her singing video have been overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising her vocal range and raw talent. However, as her on-screen drama with her husband intensifies, the joyful video stands in stark contrast to the tension currently unfolding in her private life.

Watch Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku's video below.

Social media reacts to MaKhumalo's singing video

Fans of the TV star admired her raw singing talent and clear versatility. Read some of their comments below.

Nombulelo_Buly admired MaKhumalo:

"I like her a lot. There is a lot of star power and aura she hasn’t fully tapped into yet. May 2026 bring her all that and more."

MissLELOMK1 said:

"A woman of many talents."

Noma99177 predicted:

"I see a successful gospel album; she is talented."

Zeal36744130 added:

"Beautiful voice. She must join Spirit of Praise and do an album after. We will support her. I want her far from Mseleku; he's horrible."

Meanwhile, following the tension between herself and her husband, Musa, who took credit for her hard work after showcasing her mansion, online users suspect he may attempt to steal the spotlight from her once again.

tndzums said:

"He will say he gave her the voice."

Raesetja123 joked:

"Mseleku would say, 'If it wasn’t for me, you wouldn’t be singing like that.'"

PreciousShange was concerned:

"Musa has turned her into a prayer warrior."

Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku credits Musa for her success

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku crediting her husband Musa for her success.

After the famous polygamist was criticised online for stealing the spotlight from his wife after she built a house for herself, the businesswoman changed the tune with resurfaced evidence where she mentioned that Musa was behind her success.

