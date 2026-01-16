Actor Nhlanhla Kunene recently honoured the late veteran actress Nandi Nyembe in a moving tribute four months after her passing

The Adulting star reflected on his unforgettable bond with Nyembe as he continues to navigate life without her love, wisdom and guidance

His touching tribute moved fans to tears, with many taking to social media to offer their support to the actor as he continues to mourn the loss of his on-screen grandmother and real-life mentor

Nhlanhla Kunene reflects on his strong bond with the late actress, Nandi Nyembe. Images: Nhlanhla Kunene

Source: Facebook

In a deeply moving moment of reflection, Adulting breakout star Nhlanhla Kunene took to his Facebook page on 11 January 2026 to pen a heartfelt tribute to the late veteran actress, Nandi Nyembe.

Marking four months since the industry was rocked by her passing, Kunene shared a closer look at the profound void left behind by the woman he considered more than just a colleague.

Describing her as a guide and his "safety on and off screen," the actor’s words painted a vivid picture of a bond that transcended the cameras, leaving fans deeply moved by his vulnerability and the lasting impact of Nyembe’s legacy.

"Umagraiza was my comfort, my laughter, my guide, and my safety on and off screen. When everything fell apart, she was still my anchor. Losing her broke something in me that I’m still learning how to live with."

Kunene and Nyembe's relationship blossomed on the set of the Showmax drama series, Adulting, where they portrayed the roles of grandmother MaGetty and grandson Mkhuseli (Tsikitsiki). Their on-screen bond mirrored a strong connection behind the scenes and was widely admired by many viewers.

Kunene posted a loving photo with Nyembe, and said that despite having only a few pictures together, his bond with his on-screen granny was "real, deep and special."

"I only have a few pictures of us, but what we shared was real, deep, and special. That love stays with me. It lives in my heart, even when life doesn’t make sense anymore."

He emphasised that life has not been the same without her, signing off with an emotional "Umagraiza ka Mkhuseli" (Mkhuseli's granny), which tugged at readers' heartstrings.

Nhlanhla's moving words resonated deeply across social media, drawing heartfelt responses from a community still grieving the veteran star's passing.

Read Nhlanhla Kunene's tribute message below.

Actor Nhlanhla Kunene paid special tribute to the late veteran actress, Nandi Nyembe, reflecting on their bond and her impact on his life. Image: Nhlanhla Kunene

Source: Facebook

Fans react to Nhlanhla Kunene's touching post

Kunene’s vulnerability struck a chord with followers, sparking an outpouring of love as fans joined him in mourning the loss of the South African icon.

Nonhlanhla Nkuna said:

"I fully understand everything you are feeling right now, and I'm not gonna lie and tell you that 'In time, you will heal.' The truth is, you will never heal, not from the loss of a love that deep. It will get better with time, yes, but you will never heal."

Mcebisi Rhasayi Thengwa wrote:

"Even though we know that the screen is just a play, we felt the connection between you and Magriza. Be strong, brother."

IamAyanda V Parker comforted Nhlanhla Kunene:

"I’m so sorry for your loss. What you wrote already carries so much love, and it’s clear how deeply Umagraiza mattered to you. Losing someone who was your comfort and anchor leaves a silence that words can’t easily fill."

Omisa Dilika Ntshwanti posted:

"I imagine the impact you both had on each other's lives is a beautiful thing to remember and cherish, even in difficult times."

