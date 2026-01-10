Mzansi was left confused after Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku had switched tunes about who is responsible for her success

In previous episodes of Uthando Nes'thembu , she had credited her polygamous husband Musa Mseleku for her success

However, after the latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu: Uncut, the media personality seems to have changed her mind, and SA has made jokes

MaKhumalo previously hailed her husband Musa Mseleku as being responsible for her success.

Avid viewers of Uthando: Nes'thembu were thoroughly entertained when Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku's episode dropped on Friday, this week.

The new special focuses on Musa Mseleku's relationships with his four wives, and the current status of his new partner, MaKhwela.

In the episode which aired on 9 January 2026, MaKhumalo was under the spotlight, and Mzansi got a taste of how she currently feels about her husband. What stood out was how production called her bluff when she spoke about who she owed her success to.

The star has made a name for herself outside of the Mseleku family. She has appeared on The Real Housewives of Durban and has had radio gigs. But despite her success, people largely associate her with Musa Mseleku, which she previously said was part of the reason for her success.

Now, with the introduction of wife number five, MaKhwela, Thobile and Musa have seemingly drifted apart. So, she now says her success is her own, and she was not spoon-fed by Musa. On the other hand, the businessman said MaKhumalo is who she is today because of him.

MaKhumalo credited Musa Mseleku for her success, but has now changed tune.

Below are some of the hilarious reactions from fans of the show:

@Jabu_Macdonald laughed:

"Lol, the editing of this episode is so shady. They have receipts of Makhumalo giving Musa Mseleku credit for all her hard work, and now she has changed her tune."

@TumeloPrecious8 shared:

"Makhumalo bought that house with her own money. We are not kids."

@tsholofelomoana reacted:

"Makhumalo sisi, we don’t sleep with our shoes on. You bought that house with your own money. Mseleku didn’t contribute a cent."

@PatootieCutie_F responded:

"Knowing women? MaKhumalo probably said all that back then to not embarrass him, to make him feel like a man and to convince people that she chose right. Women do this often to shield their husbands from people’s judgment. Now? I think she’s being honest cause di feelings are gone."

@RealMadamCoco defended MaYeni:

"She praised the man, now it’s no more rosy, so she’s changing the narrative. She said MaYeni is delusional, well, so is she."

@Tillyies stated:

"You don’t know the amount of sugarcoating women do when they love someone. We’ve all heard some even buy themselves things or give their partners their cards so the men don’t feel less than when with other men. Once the love is gone, she stops seeing potential but reality!"

Thobile recently gained attention after she purchased a mansion in Durban. She hosted her family for Christmas, and Mzansi could not be any prouder of her.

Musa Mseleku hails MaKhumalo as a superstar

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku caused a stir with his sweet message dedicated to his third wife, Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku.

Fans did not hold back when criticising Musa Mseleku in his Instagram comments section.

