Thobile MaKhumalo's black-tie dinner on The Real Housewives of Durban seems to be the highlight of this week's episode

After Thobile and Musa's reveal as the mystery hosts, the ladies were left feeling rather disappointed by the anti-climatic moment

Many left the dinner with a sour taste in their mouths after feeling persuaded into considering polygamy by Musa Mseleku

MaKhumalo's debut event on The Real Housewives of Durban did not give the level of elegance that many were expecting. The dinner quickly turned into a seminar about polygamy.

Many of the ladies and their partners left feeling uneasy and the viewers felt just the same.

'The Real Housewives of Durban' viewers are questioning Musa and Thobile's dinner hosting skills. Image: @thobilek and @musamseleku

Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku's dinner party on The Real Housewives of Durban did not hit the high note that she would have expected. The ladies went home feeling like they had just attended a talk about polygamist relationships.

Twitter quickly filled up with opinions from viewers as they digested all of the awkward moments from the black-tie event.

@NombusoTheEmpr1 said:

"Not the Mseleku's imposing their idea of isthembu...Not Nonku offending saying "all black men cheat, all white men buy"!!! #RHODurban Sweet laws I'm cringing."

@KHANYISILE_03 wrote:

"I'll rather watch Nonku's mom than to have a Mseleku show."

@_Chaneth tweeted:

"I think people were the one pushing the polygamy narrative at that dinner, they don’t see Mseleku & his wives past polygamy, the man didn’t even say anything and already they were asking if the dinner was about polygamy."

@HlelaSindiswa wrote:

"No offence to the Mseleku's but for a moment can they pause and imagine if someone were to rock up and start preaching Monogamy to them being fully aware of their lifestyle.....exactly."

Mseleku's wives are owning it in the reality show spaces. News24 reports that the ladies are currently hosting a talk show called Igumbi Lamakhosikazi, where they discuss issues centred around marriage.

RHOD viewers not impressed with Laconco speaking isiZulu in front of English guests

Briefly News reported that many of the ladies on the Real Housewives of Durban felt excluded from MaKhumalo's black-tie dinner because of the language barrier. Laconco and many of the lady's spent the majority of the night speaking in isiZulu, leaving the English speakers lost in conversation.

Viewers of the show have called out Laconco for deliberately leaving out a whole group from the dinner chats.

The Real Housewives of Durban drama has gone far beyond the screen. The viewers have taken o social media to share their opinions on the isiZulu speaking ladies not accommodating those who don't speak the language.

