The Real Housewives of Durban viewers are calling out Nonkanyiso Conco aka Laconco for not accommodating the English speaking ladies

The drama stems from a spicy conversation about polygamy at MaKhumalo and Mseleku's black-tie dinner

The mystery black-tie event left quite a sour taste in the ladies mouths and the viewers were left feeling just as unimpressed

Many of the ladies on the Real Housewives of Durban felt excluded from MaKhumalo's black-tie dinner because of the language barrier. Laconco and many of the lady's spent the majority of the night speaking in isiZulu, leaving the English speakers lost in conversation.

Viewers of the show have called out Laconco for deliberately leaving out a whole group from the dinner chats.

The Real Housewives of Durban drama has gone far beyond the screen. The viewers have taken o social media to share their opinions on the isiZulu speaking ladies not accommodating those who don't speak the language.

The Twitter users are calling Laconco out for being the main instigator in excluding the English speaking cast members. The tweeps are divided as some side with Laconco's decision to speak her language, while others feel she could have translated.

@Official_Phumi said:

"Annie is married to a Zulu man and is raising Zulu children but can’t utter a single sentence in isiZulu or understand it? Hayi shem."

@Precious_Chikura wrote:

"You’re married to a Zulu man and you live in Kwa-ZULU Natal, and you complain when people speak Zulu around you? It’s time to learn Zulu fam."

@DeeMaKaTso tweeted:

"What an awkward dinner. The host was late. Laconco speaking vernac while there English speaking guests around her. Nonku offending other people’s marriages by claiming “all men cheat” & “white men buy”. Mseleku mentioning Vivian & colonization. Jojo going off."

According to IOL, the cast members of The Real Housewives of Durban are; Sorisha Naidoo, Nonkanyiso Conco, Annie Mthembu, Nonku Williams, Thobile MaKhumalo, Jojo Robinson and Londie London.

Mzansi fans entertained by new season of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’, can’t stop raving about the premiere

Briefly News reported that the Real Housewives of Durban is back today and SA viewers with Showmax subscriptions have already caught up on the season premiere.

The excited fandom seems to be extremely impressed with what it got, as per peeps’ Twitter posts.

Most seem to love the new housewife, Jojo, with plenty of people declaring that she’s living the dream. A lot of fans were also anxious to see how Thobile Mseleku fit in among the ladies, however, they were unhappy with her hubby’s cameo.

