Somizi Mhlongo Seemingly Closes the Chapter on Failed Marriage to Mohale Motaung
- Somizi Mhlongo appears to have moved on from his marriage to his former husband, Mohale Motaung
- The flamboyant media personality recently travelled to Paris and posted a hilarious video performing a cleansing ritual for his "dead" marriage
- The cheeky post forms part of the former couple's famous cyber clashes that have kept the Internet entertained
Somizi Mhlongo recently travelled to Paris to "collect the spirit" of his dead marriage to Mohale Motaung. Yes, you read that right!
On 1 January 2026, the former Idols SA judge shared a video from his fabulous solo vacation, only this time, his content was riddled with dark humour.
He filmed himself at the famous Pont des Arts, also called the "Love Lock Bridge," with a branch in hand, as he marched to perform a ritual and joked about "going to fetch them and take them home."
"We've arrived at your home to come fetch you. Come and let's take you to your final resting place. We are happy to have found you. You can now rest in peace."
"Them" in this case refers to his marriage to Mohale Motaung, with Paris forming a major foundation of their union, as it was where Somizi proposed to his former love.
The ritual he performed, in many South African cultures, is referred to as "fetching the spirit," a vital process to ensure that a deceased person does not remain "wandering" or "lost" at the site of their death. It involves "picking up" the soul and escorting it back to the family home so it can become a peaceful ancestor.
The branch is a powerful tool as it symbolises a "vehicle" for the spirit to cling to, while Somizi's message is how families usually communite to deceased loved ones to usher them home.
He ended his video with a hymn, seemingly symbolising a closing chapter in his marriage and years of subliminal back-and-forths on the internet.
Watch Somizi Mhlongo's video below.
Timeline of Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung's relationship
- In 2018, Somizi and Mohale confirmed their relationship after months of speculation
- Later that year, SomGAGA proposed to his model boyfriend in Paris, France, at the Eiffel Tower during a vacation
- Their traditional wedding was held in 2019 and was a star-studded event, followed by the lavish white wedding the following year
- However, just a year into their marriage, it was reported that there was trouble in paradise, with Mohale alleging domestic violence
- In mid-2021, Somizi confirmed that they were getting a divorce
- In 2023, a final verdict was reached, where it was determined that their marriage was invalid as they neither signed a civil marriage certificate at Home Affairs nor with their pastor
- The two have since moved on, although frequently criticising each other from time to time on the internet
Mohale Motauang throws shade at Somizi Mhlongo's design
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Mohale Motaung's reaction to the dress Somizi Mhlongo designed for Makhadzi.
The model and media personality had social media in stitches over his sense of humour, with many people joining in to criticise SomGAGA's craftmanship.
Source: Briefly News
