A Kenyan man shared a video of fireworks he bought from River Road that spiralled downwards

The clip showed people cheering as the fireworks went up, then screaming

Social media users joked about the dangerous moment, with some calling it an "air strike"

A Kenyan man, @fadhilikimani, known for sharing videos about marathons and his transport business, posted a video on his Instagram page on 1 January 2026 showing a fireworks disaster. The man captioned his post:

"I was warned, but anyway, Happy New Year!"

The video had a text overlay that read:

"Never buying fireworks at River Road again."

In the clip, the man recorded fireworks he bought from River Road in Kenya. Some people from the neighbourhood stood on roofs watching as someone lit the firework a short distance away from where everyone was gathered. Once the fuse was lit, the firework went up into the air, and a person cheered, screaming: "Whooooooooo." But instead of continuing upwards like normal fireworks, it started to spiral and fall back down towards the ground.

When people noticed the firework coming back down, the cheering turned into screaming. The firework eventually exploded just before it hit the ground. It's not clear if anyone was hurt, but the moment left the man regretting his fireworks purchase, giving an "air strike" instead of a celebration.

Social media reacts to fireworks fail

Social media users flooded the comment section on Instagram user @fadhilikimani's clip with jokes and reactions to the man's fireworks fail.

@daxle7 joked:

"Brother called for an air strike on himself."

@uncle_.ju wrote:

"Return to sender."

@a12ejandr075 said:

"That makes me want to buy it 😂"

@apainasslady asked:

"What specific store did you get that in 🤨?? I got a few houses I need to throw at."

@paashblue laughed:

"AirDrop failed successfully😂 Bruh this clip went global? My college hostel juniors are fr goated."

@big_sean_zw warned:

"These items are dangerous."

@eventmojo.ke added:

"The sonic boom before it lands 😂😂"

How to spot defective fireworks?

According to experts at MyTwintiers, there are several ways to check if a firework is safe before lighting it. If powder is leaking from the packaging, it could be dangerous to ignite. Torn packaging is another sign of a problem. The cardboard can easily tear during shipping and handling, but you shouldn't tape it back together because it could change the flight path of the firework.

Broken bottoms are also common because of how fireworks are shipped in bulk. If the bottom is bent or broken, the firework might not sit properly or could fire at a different angle. Missing wicks can happen when fireworks are moved around and handled too much. If the wick falls out, the firework could go off sooner than expected, so don't try to replace it yourself. Water damage is another thing to look out for. If the packaging is soggy or discoloured, the ignition powder inside might not work properly.

