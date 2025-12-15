Mohale Motaung Throws Shade at Makhadzi’s SAMA Dress Designed by Somizi Mhlongo
- Social media did not hold back on the harsh criticism about Makhadzi's dress for the South African Music Awards (SAMAs), and Mohale Motaung was among the critics
- The singer wore a gown designed by Somizi Mhlongo, and she praised him for making her look like the star she is
- However, Mohale's spicy reaction to his ex-husband's design had everyone online talking
On Saturday, 13 December 2025, the South African music awards (SAMAs) hosted some of the country's brightest stars for a night of celebrating local artistry; however, it was the red carpet looks that stole the show.
Budding fashion designer, Somizi Mhlongo, was one of the dressmakers whose gowns stood out at the prestigious event, especially his dress for Limpopo singer Makhadzi.
Having recently graduated from the Villioti Fashion Institute, SomGAGA proved that he is committed to his newfound craft by giving Makhadzi an eccentric gown that stood out from many.
Reacting to the design on Twitter (X), the Jealous Down hitmaker was immensely proud of her gown, posting her pictures while thanking and praising SomGAGA's work.
"WHO EVER TOLD ME THAT @somizi HE IS A DESIGNER IS GOING SHES NOT GOING TO REST , BECAUSE WE JUST STARTED ,I HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR DRAMA TO ATTEND SAMA AWARDS 31. @sompirefemme THANK YOU FOR DELIVERING OF WGAT I WAS LOOKING FOWARD FOR . IAM NOW GOING TO WHATCH SAMA AWARDS LOOKING BEAUTIFUL LIKE PHIKOKO."
However, the celebration was diffused by some subtle shade from Somizi's ex-husband, Mohale Motaung.
Having previously roasted his former partner on social media, the influencer used a viral video of a woman thanking her designer for executing her unique vision for her Matric farewell outfit.
The video is often used as a meme to criticise people's ensembles, and without saying anything at all, most people understood Mohale's feelings about Somizi's design, although the shade may not have been directed at Makhadzi.
His comment garnered thousands of reactions from followers and the online community, and sadly, not everyone had good things to say about SomGAGA's gown.
See Makhadzi's dress and Mohale Motaung's reaction below.
Social media reacts to Makhadzi's dress
Amid the laughing emojis and memes were a handful of online users criticising Mohale Motaung's shade towards his ex. Read some of their comments below.
acc_burner97 criticised Mohale Motaung:
"I remember you started a business venture after the divorce. Somizi didn’t publicly shade anything you did. Even if he did, he did so privately. He was right, the truth really does come out."
mausinahaus_ wrote:
"Lol, not gonna lie, I still find it so crazy how mean people are online."
Neo_Laurah posted:
"When you and your ex dressed up as Egyptians, we never judged you. But now you're judging Makhadzi's bible dress?"
mxolismkhizeh said:
"Some of us were never gonna know you, @mohale_motaung, you were a nobody. Now, you are an attention-seeker."
Meanwhile, others shared their unfiltered opinions about Makhadzi's dress.
HalfDeep_ was not impressed:
"Makhadzi, it’s a no, sisi."
__Simplywayne said:
"Love you, queen Makhadzi, but this dress is a mess!"
IamKeotshepile wrote:
"Aowa, this dress is a mess shem but as long as you are happy."
TheeBLCKBARBI suggested:
"Fire your designer ASAP, he’s sabotaging you, with due respect!"
