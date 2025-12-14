Media personality and legendary actor Bongani Gumede is reportedly taking legal action against Pick'n Pay

Gumede, who currently stars in Scandal! is reportedly suing the retailer for pain, emotional stress, and financial loss

South Africans commented on the actor's lawsuit on Sunday, 14 December 2025

'Isibaya' actor Bongani Gumede is suing Pick'n Pay for R1 million. Images: PopPulseSA and @Awake1234Awake

Source: Twitter

Popular Isibaya actor Bongani Gumede is reportedly taking legal action against Pick'n Pay after he tripped over a trolley in store.

Gumede, who previously made headlines when he graduated from WITS University, recently joined eTV's Scandal!

City Press shared on its X account on Sunday, 14 December 2025, that the actor is demanding R1 million from the popular retailer.

Gumede is reportedly taking legal action against Pick'n Pay for R1 million after he allegedly tripped over an unmarked trolley at their Steeledale store.

The Scandal! actor reportedly wants a healthy financial compensation package for loss of income and medical expenses after allegedly tripping over the trolley.

According to media reports, the former Isibaya actor wants payment for pain and suffering, emotional trauma, and loss of income as he's been unable to audition due to the injury.

The actor joined eTV's cancelled soapie Scandal! in March 2025 as Ephraim.

Briefly News contacted Pick'n Pay for a comment on Sunday, 14 December 2025. We will give an update asap.

Social media reacts to Gumede's lawsuit

@jabulanidvd said:

"Occupational Health and Safety must always be observed! These entities get away with a lot because consumers don’t know their rights! Bongani must make it 3 million."

@RekabDeyas replied:

"This man is living his characters in real life... bloody skelem."

@Kane_GM9 wrote:

"Not black people coming after him for suing Baas' company. You know everything Nigerians and Zimbabweans say about us is true."

@PrinceMalose said:

"Moes, this happens to most of us at Shoprite. We didn't know the kune RAF yama trolley."

@TheGeopol responded:

"The game is tough in SA, actors are struggling, now they’re resorting to suing retailers for silly things."

@t2humsi said:

"If he wins even R1000, I'm going in search of my own trolley to trip on."

@couldthatbegio responded:

"Go get your bag, and please don’t fold."

@MncubeJr said:

"'Unmarked trolley', wait, so there's a requirement legally to mark trollies?"

@ImOverItNow1 wrote:

"Bongani, push it all the way to 3 million. We deserve justice!"

@Llekamania_ reacted:

"A lot of people don't know their rights in the comments. Let the man try his luck."

@MnikeZn responded:

"I'm not judging, but get that money by any means."

@iamchris_onX wrote:

"'Aim for the moon if you don't reach it, you might land on the stars.' That 1 million is just testing the waters; he knows there's a slim chance he'll get it."

@percy_p3247 replied:

"I'm literally going to malls every day and try my luck. Nkase pallwe ke lotto, Betway, Fafi, RAF, and this also. One must pop."

'Scandal!' Bongani Gumede wants R1 million compensation from Pick'n Pay. Image: PopPulseSA

Source: Twitter

Isibaya star Bongani Gumede bags a postgraduate Diploma

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Isibaya actor Bongani Gumede inspired Mzansi by earning a postgraduate diploma in arts.

The veteran actor, who has over a decade of industry experience, has not only made himself proud but also the University of the Witwatersrand by sharing a clip of himself.

The actor's admirers have also taken to social media to congratulate him and express their pride in Gumede's accomplishment.

