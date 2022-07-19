Former Isibaya actor Bongani Gumede inspired Mzansi by earning a postgraduate diploma in arts today

The veteran actor, who has over a decade of industry experience, has not only made himself proud but also the University of the Witwatersrand by sharing a clip of him

The actor's admirers have also taken to social media to congratulate him and express their pride in Gumede's accomplishment

Former Isibaya actor Bongani Gumede has demonstrated that education is the key to opening doors, even if you are a talented actor who has appeared in numerous dramas.

‘Isibaya' actor Bongani Gumede has shared snaps of his graduation. Image: @bongani_gumede

Source: Instagram

Gumede has graduated with a Postgraduate Diploma in Arts from the University of the Witwatersrand. According to ZAlebs, the university was pleased to see Gumede, an actor with more than a decade of experience in the business, receive his degree from their institution. They shared a video of Gumede discussing this achievement on Instagram.

The following is what Wits posted on Instagram about Gumede:

Bongani has shared the following pictures on Instagram:

Gumede's supporters have expressed excitement over the actor's accomplishment.

@mahlangomuhle said:

"Siyalibongela lensizwa yakwa Gumede. Halala Halala Halala"

@Asandaa_Gumbi wrote:

"I love this, and well done to him"

@sthembilenkomo commented:

"No wonder lengwenya was so good kwi S'baya. I used to tell my then girlfriend masibuka isibaya ukuthi ngiyaqala ukubona umuntu oActor engathi into uyiyona eMzansi ngalobaba. Pure talent like i was watching American tv series."

@Sabza200BC shared:

"I so miss him on my TV screen . Great actor, funny as well. Uyohlale ewu Mandla Ndlovu kimi"

@Amukelani Maluleke also said:

"All I hear when I see this man is him screaming “Bongani” on Isibaya … Really wonderful to see him conquering the edge!"

Kenneth Mathonsi added:

"Guys television can make u think that mandla ndlovu, was a person who never go to school, Well done bro."

