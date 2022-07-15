Legendary musician Oskido has shown that it is never too late to finish your education, much to many South Africans' delight

Oskido went back to school in early 2022 when he shared with the funds that he'll be studying at the University of Pretoria

Oskido has now shared the academic record of his completed course, and many were impressed by how well the musician performed

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Oskido is well-known for his music in South African culture. The musician has a passion for self-improvement as he shared his going back to school journey with fans.

Oskido celebrated with classmates as he impressed many with five distinctions for his project management course at the University of Pretoria. Image: Instagram /@oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

Oskido was a source of inspiration when he enrolled on a project management course at the University of Pretoria. Oskido stayed dedicated to his mission as he shared his academic record upon completion.

Oskido shows off excellent academic record for University of Pretoria Project Management course

Oskido took to his Instagram to thank everyone who supported him on his journey back to school. News24 reports that Oskido was in a five-month long course. The musician says that he feels the duty to share his academic record to show how thankful he is. Oskido had five distinctions out of eight subjects and got a distinction average for his qualification.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Oskido says in the caption that he did this to show that "self-improvement is self-love". The DJ's supporters appreciated his sentiment as they showed him love on the celebratory Instagram post.

Supporters dub Oskido a source of inspiration

Oskido then reminded DJ Zinhle that she promised him a graduation party. Celebrities congratulated Oskido for being a great influence.

DJ Fresh commented:

Congrats and thanks for the continued inspiration Papi!!! ❤️❤️

Artist Mr Music commented:

"Congratulations grootman "

Musician Ntsika commented:

"Congratulations The Big O!!. Danko Auti yam ."

Fans thanked the musicians for being a source of inspiration, especially for the youth. Netizens also loved the message that it is never too late to chase your dreams.

@kgosi_bogosi commented:

"Grootman, you remain an inspiration to many who have lost hope. At your age you still show that it's achievable. Congrats."

@sindyngiba commented:

"What an inspiration, well done and congratulations "

@nomathembasekgetle commented:

"5 distinctions Oskido❤️"

@masha.botswana commented:

"Congratulations grootman "

@aqua_ladyf commented:

"Congratulations bhuti wami. Am so inspired "

@sotobe_omuhle commented:

"Congratulations sir. This is really impressive. And how are you looking younger and younger?"

@bongani_sessionist

"Congratulations grootman, keep on inspiring us"

"SA house scene is a brotherhood": Oskido shares bromance clip with Black Coffee

Briefly News previously reported that after a controversial reaction on social media to his win for Best Dance/Electronic Album for his seventh studio album, Subconsciously, at the '64th Annual Grammy Awards', Black Coffee got a warm welcome and celebration from Oskido in a wholesome video posted on Instagram by the Kalawa Jazzmee label owner.

In the video, the two share a playful moment as Oskido takes off his black jacket to try on Black Coffee’s white jacket, to which Coffee shares that it is the 'Grammy jacket', and the pair and others burst into laughter. Oskido captioned the video saying:

"This was the suit!! Playful but precious moments, money can’t buy. What an incredible feeling to be on hand to welcome my bhuda @realblackcoffee back home."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News