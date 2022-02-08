Oskido has enrolled at the University of Pretoria for a five-month Project Management course and Mzansi is here for it

The DJ shared the exciting news on his social media pages, citing that the industry is evolving hence the need to improve his skills

Oskido's followers, including Cassper Nyovest and Zakes Bantwini, took to the comments section to congratulate the music producer

Back to the Future singer Oskido has inspired many South Africans after sharing that he is going back to school.

Oskido goes back to school. Image: @oskidoibelieve/Instagram and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The 53-year-old DJ took to his social media pages to share the news that he had enrolled for a short course at the University of Pretoria.

Taking to his Twitter and Instagram pages, Oskido shared a picture of himself sitting in class holding a project management book and captioned it:

"Today I embark on a new challenge by going back to school. I have enrolled at the University of Pretoria for a five-month Project Management Programme."

ZAlebs reports that the DJ will be studying from 8am to 5pm, one week a month. Oskido also encouraged his fans to continue growing and make decisions to empower themselves.

He said:

"Believers let's keep growing & empowering ourselves."

Followers, including fellow stars, flooded Oskido's comments section to share that his move inspired them.

@zakesbantwini wrote:

"This is GOLD; thank you Grootman for showing youngins the importance of education @oskidoibelieve."

@casspernyovest also commented:

"Nice one grootman!"

@bongi_omuhle said:

"You're such an inspiration wow."

Oskido tells MacG he gave DJ Zinhle a R200k push present; Mzansi reacts to the Podcast and Chill moment

Briefly News reported that Oskido made waves for his high levels of generosity recently.

The producer proved that he does take care of his own after making sure that DJ Zinhle was well-taken care of while starting her family. Oskido gave the mother of two R200 thousand to cover all of her baby needs.

The Twitter streets went wild after Oskido hopped on MacG's Podcast and Chill and spoke about how he reacted to the news of DJ Zinhle's first pregnancy.

The producer told the podcaster that when Zinhle said she was expecting, his first thought was to make sure that the DJ would not have any financial stress.

