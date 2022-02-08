Nasty C has revealed that he is dropping a new single titled Stalling on 9 February and his fans can't wait for the track

The award-winning rapper, who has been missing on the music scene since dropping his album Zulu Man With Some Power , shared the exciting news on Instagram

News about Stalling comes two days after Nasty C shared pictures from a Matrix-inspired photoshoot that left Mzansi with more questions about his new projects

Mzansi hip hop fans are in for a treat from rapper Nasty C. The King hitmaker recently revealed that a new single titled Stalling is dropping this coming Wednesday.

Nasty C is set to release a new track titled 'Stalling' on 9 February. Images: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As some of you may know, Nasty C has not released new music since his last studio album in 2020. Taking to his Instagram page, the rapper shared a snippet of the new song alongside a caption that read:

"Not all of us are looking forward to the 14th. #Stalling"

Although it looks like a breakup song, there is no doubt that Stalling is going to be a hit. Nasty C has been breaking records lately. According to TimesLive, the rapper bagged 20 million streams on Spotify for his second album, Strings and Bling.

Nasty C's fans, who have been eagerly awaiting new music from him, were quick to flood his comments section.

@thuli749 wrote:

"New music from Nasty C. It's been long, finally!"

@blac2brazy replied:

"Valentine's Day gift from @nasty_csa?"

@michael.teffu commented:

"Ivyson came through for some of us!"

@jowayne.mm said:

"About damn time."

"Album, please": Nasty C drops Matrix-inspired photos, leaving fans anticipating big news

Briefly News previously reported that Nasty C may have dropped a hint that something major is coming. The rapper shared a snippet from a recent photoshoot that has followers convinced that it may just be some album art.

Nasty C's followers have reason to believe that the rapper has just cryptically announced that new music is coming out soon.

The 24-year-old musician took to Instagram to share a photo from a recent Matrix-inspired photoshoot with a cut-out heart, suggesting a possible Valentine's Day drop.

