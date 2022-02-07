Nasty C's latest social media post has fans convinced that the award-winning rapper has something cooking in the studio

The musician has been rather quiet in the music scene since dropping his last album Zulu Man With Some Power , leaving fans hungry for more

Nasty's Matrix-inspired photoshoot may have been a cryptic message to let fans know that they should prepare for some action

Nasty C may have just dropped a hint that there is something major coming. The rapper shared a snippet from a recent photoshoot that has followers convinced that may just be some album art.

Nasty C's followers have reason to believe that the rapper has just cryptically announced that he has some new music coming out soon. The 24-year-old musician took to Instagram to share a photo from a recent Matrix-inspired photoshoot, with a cut-out heart, suggesting a possible Valentine's Day drop.

Fans went wild in the comment section as they tried to figure out what the captionless post could mean.

@thabangtelite wrote:

"I'm scared of what's coming next."

@blacksupersayain_sa said:

"I wonder what's cooking."

@iyazi_jaxa commented:

"An album please!"

@ndz.alo replied:

"I don't think I'll function properly now."

If this does indeed mean potential music coming up, then it will be the perfect project to confirm that the rapper will be sticking to making Hip Hop music. TimesLIVE reported that many fans were under the impression that Nasty C will be one of the rapper's who will be jumping on the Amapiano wave.

Nasty C’s album ‘Strings and Bling’ becomes the 1st SA hip hop album to get 20 million streams on Spotify

Briefly News reported that South African rapper and music producer Nasty C has once again set the bar extremely high for his fellow artists.

The 'Zulu Man With Some Power' made history when his second collection, Strings and Bling, surpassed 20 million streams on Spotify.

TimesLive reported that a Twitter account with the handle of Nasty C Charts shared the news that the rapper’s second studio offering surpassed 20 million streams on the digital platform.

