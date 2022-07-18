The South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) have come under fire for failing to recognise actresses who have maintained the industry's quality acting this year

Sannah Mchunu from Gomora and Mbalenhle Mavimbela from The Wife are among the actresses who were denied SAFTA recognition in the best actress category this year

The viewers of the respective shows have vented their frustration on social media, claiming that they watch the actresses' shows because of them

The South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) have set tongues wagging on social media after snubbing a number of actresses in the best actress category.

Sannah Mchunu's fans are angry at SAFTAs for snubbing her the best actress nomination. Image: @sanamchunu7 and Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

The two who received the most attention online were Mbalenhle Mavimbela, who played Hlomu in The Wife, and Gomora's Sannah Mchunu, who plays Zodwa. Both actors were strongly defended by online users.

Twitter users are enraged because the two actresses have kept their respective shows interesting enough for them to keep watching. They have stated that they keep an eye on their stores because of them.

According to ZAlebs, other actresses who have been overlooked include Deli Malinga from uMkhokha, Ama Qamata from Blood & Water, Thando Thabethe from Housekeepers, Lunathi Mampofu from The River, and Thembi Seete from Gomora.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela has shared the following on Twitter:

Netizens have circulated the following statement in support of the Sannah and Mbalenhle:

@Lindi_Sirame

"Thando didn’t get a single nomination? That’s so bizarre. Do they submit their own work for nominations, how do the SAFTA’s work?"

@Thobo_Trent

"Lunathi Mampofu deserves an award for her role Emma on the River , even last year she was snubbed "

@MalevuMandisa

"Was really hoping Mbalenhle Mavimbela will get nominated on these since she missed out on the Dstv Viewers Choice "

@cele_luthand

"I think Thando did not fall in the 2021 cycle since the new season of housekeepers aired this year so hopefully, she gets a SAFTA nod next year."

@Jakobmoya

"Meikie Maputla after starting 2022 with a bang deserved the best actress award."

@Rapsta_101

"I wonder who's in the choosing panel because, to be honest, I give up."

‘Gomora’ viewers and celebrities congratulate Sannah Mchunu on winning DStv MVCA favourite actress

Briefly News previously reported that Gomora viewers were happy to see Sannah Mchunu, who plays Zodwa in the telenovela, win the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Award (DStv MVCA) in the Favourite Actress category over the weekend.

Mchunu was named favourite actress in the category, which included talented actresses like Deli Malinga, Shoki Mmola, Thembi Seete and Zikhona Sodlaka, during the ceremony this past weekend at the Sun Arena in Pretoria.

According to TimesLIVE, Mchunu was shocked to win that category because she admires and loves the other actresses who were nominated with her. She went on to say that the award does not grant her any bragging rights, but rather serves as a reminder that anyone can fulfil their dreams at any stage in life.

