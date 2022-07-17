The Wife 's Mbalenhle Mavimbela and Sannah Mchunu from Gomora trended after they were not nominated for this year's Saftas

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to his timeline to share the names of actresses he believes were snubbed by the Saftas

Many agreed that Mbalenhle, who plays Hlomu, and Sannah, who portrays Zodwa, carried their shows and should have been nominated

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mbalenhle Mavimbela's name trended after she was snubbed by the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas). The Wife star portrayed the character of Hlomu in The Wife before she recently exited the telenovela.

'The Wife’s Mbalenhle Mavimbela and ’Gomora’s Sannah Mchunu’s were apparently snubbed by the Saftas. Image: @mbalenhle_m, @sanamchunu7

Source: Instagram

The viewers of the show took to the timeline to complain after she did not get a nod for this year's Saftas. They believe that she should have at least been nominated in one of the categories as she carried the last season of the soapie.

Taking to Twitter, soapie lovers also shared that Gomora star Sannah Mchunu should have also been nominated for the Saftas after her award-winning performances in the drama series. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also shared a list of actresses he thinks were snubbed by the Saftas. He posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Peeps took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Many agreed that Mbalenhle mavimbela should've been nominated.

@LebohangNgweny1 wrote:

"Mbalenhle as Hlomu deserved a nomination, yohh hai."

@MandisaMl said:

"A whole Hlomu? @MbalenhleMavim must not submit her name anymore for these awards."

@MalevuMandisa commented:

"Was really hoping Mbalenhle Mavimbela will get nominated on these since she missed out on the DStv Viewers Choice."

@momoza79395745 wrote:

"There with you Abuti Phil. How can @MbalenhleMavim not be there?… Mam Malinga, Ama? …honestly, SA Arts don’t appreciate raw talent."

@NtombikayiseBa6 said:

"Kodwa ngoHlomu I’m sad: Mbali Mavimbela did an incredible job."

@LusaphoGqobo commented:

"Mom Deli and mom Sanah definitely should have been nominated haybo!"

@Sabello_Manqele added:

"Mbali!!! Mbalenhle Mavimbela was done dirty!!!"

Sannah Mchunu celebrates bagging top award

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sannah Mchunu took to social media to celebrate bagging the Favourite Actress award at this year's DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards.

The Gomora actress has been trending in the past few weeks for the way she brings her character to life. The star plays the role of Zodwa in the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

Her hard work and dedication was finally rewarded at the #DStvMVCA that took place over the weekend. The people of Mzansi voted in their numbers to make sure that their fave takes home the accolade.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News