Sannah Mchunu thanked her supporters on Instagram for choosing her as the DStv Viewer's Choice Awards' favourite actress

She opened up about her career and how long it took her to get her big break with the Zodwa character.

Congratulations poured in from the telenovela's viewers and other celebrities on her social media page on the huge milestone, including Thembi Seete and Rebecca Molope

Gomora viewers were happy to see Sannah Mchunu, who plays Zodwa in the telenovela, win the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Award (DStv MVCA) in the Favourite Actress category over the weekend.

Gomora's Sannah Mchunu is celebrating being honoured as the favourite actress in the DStv MVCAs. Image: @sanamchunu7

Mchunu was named favourite actress in the category, which included talented actresses like Deli Malinga, Shoki Mmola, Thembi Seete and Zikhona Sodlaka, during the ceremony this past weekend at the Sun Arena in Pretoria.

According to TimesLIVE, Mchunu was shocked to win that category because she admires and loves the other actresses who were nominated with her. She went on to say that the award does not grant her any bragging rights, but rather serves as a reminder that anyone can fulfil their dreams at any stage in life.

“Winning shows every woman that has the same background as me and the ones that think that it's too late, that anything is indeed possible.”

Sannah Mchunu's current character on Gomora is her major break in the industry. She previously starred in local productions including eKasi: Our Stories, Muvhango and other works from Mzansi Bioskop.

Mchunu went on to explain to TshisaLive that the reason she believes the character Zodwa blew up was due to her upbringing and the things she had seen.

“I grew up in the township, watching the township Zodwas, so I don't need to dig deep or go far to find her. I think South Africans relate to Zodwa because every township has its own Zodwa, so for them its close to home.”

She thanked everyone who supported her by casting a vote in the category in which she was nominated. Mchunu shared the following on Instagram:

Thembi Seete, who was nominated alongside her, was among the celebrities who poured nothing but love into her comment section.

@thembiseete_ wrote:

"Big Congratulations ❤️"

@dr_rebeccamalope said:

"Congratulations my darling ❤️❤️❤️ well deserved!!!"

@celestentuli wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A big congratulations @sanamchunu7 and you deserve more to come. God bless you!"

Fans also beamed with pride on Twitter.

@OmhleNdiki wrote:

"A huge congratulations to Mzozozo Heyi, you’ve been carrying Gomora #Gomora #DStvMVCA"

@Amza_5 said:

"Sannah Mchunu for Favorite Actress. Well deserved. She nails that Zodwa character and wears it like a glove. She is Gomora & is carrying the show #DStvMVCA"

