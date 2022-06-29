Veteran South African actress Joyce Skefu has taken to her Instagram page to give her fans an update after suffering a mild stroke a while back

The actress, popularly known as Maletsatsi from the e.TV soapie Scandal! , said she is getting better each day

, She also thanked her fans and followers who have been showing her immense support during the difficult time

Joyce Skefu has announced that she is getting better after suffering a mild stroke in March. The actress gave her fans an update on her health via a lengthy Instagram post.

Skefu rose to prominence when she played the fan-favourite Maletsatsi in the popular South African soapie Scandal!.

Taking to her Instagram page, Joyce Skefu described the health scare as a distraction meant to derail her, but she conquered. She also thanked her fans for their overwhelming support and prayers. She wrote:

"Good day, beautiful friends. I hope you're well. I miss you. I just want to say thank you for your support. There are no smooth life storms and waves that happen, but they are nothing. It's just a distraction. In your path, all this happening is pushed by the wind.

"Speak to the wind, command with the authority and declare with the power of God in you and prevail. I bless you, I am grateful I am getting stronger daily. Love."

Gomora viewers and celebrities congratulate Sannah Mchunu on winning DStv MVCA Favourite Actress

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Gomora viewers were happy to see Sannah Mchunu, who plays Zodwa in the telenovela, win the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Award (DStv MVCA) in the Favourite Actress category over the weekend.

Mchunu was named the favourite actress in the category, which included talented actresses like Deli Malinga, Shoki Mmola, Thembi Seete, and Zikhona Sodlaka during the ceremony this past weekend at the Sun Arena in Pretoria.

According to TimesLIVE, Mchunu was shocked to win that category because she admires and loves the other actresses nominated with her. She went on to say that the award does not grant her any bragging rights, but rather serves as a reminder that anyone can fulfil their dreams at any stage in life.

