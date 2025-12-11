Social media influencer Nota Baloyi recently got the attention of Sizwe Dhlomo when he claimed MacG doesn't wash his hands

A video of Baloyi alleging that the Podcast and Chill co-host doesn't wash his hands after using the restroom had Mzansi talking on X

South Africans and fans of the award-winning podcaster took to social media on Thursday, 11 December 2025, to comment on the clip

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi recently left Sizwe Dhlomo laughing when he alleged that MacG doesn't wash his hands on his show.

Baloyi, who recently made headlines when he was ordered to apologise to DJ Black Coffee, questioned MacG's hygiene in a video.

Kaya FM's radio star Sizwe Dhlomo, who recently reacted to the Senzo Meyiwa case, couldn't help but laugh at Baloyi's claims about the podcaster.

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo reshared a clip of Baloyi's allegations about the podcaster on his X account on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

"Lol! This is dude, @lavidaNOTA is unhinged! Cc @Solphendukaa," said Dhlomo.

The video shared by Mr Smeg on social media is captioned: "Nota says MacG doesn't wash his hands."

In the video, Baloyi says, "Better wash your hands out there. Don't do like your sponsor. I think of MacG. That n^gga goes to the toilet during the show and comes back way too quickly, way too quickly. Wash your hands all day. Make sure your hands are washed. Sing the happy birthday song, when you wash your hands, you gotta sing..."

Social media responds to the clip

@DBoyFreshLVX replied"

"Ehhhh. My Legend @lavidaNOTA ... When singing the Happy birthday song... Do you have to wait for someone else to respond to "How old are you now?" Or can you swiftly skip that part? Asking for a concerned friend."

@IsakBanda said:

"He’s on point. During a food safety course I attended, they made us sing the happy birthday song, and that’s how long one ought to wash their hands for."

@Khumo_20220718 wrote:

"That line where he said Queen Moroka can be replaced with Nota Baloyi. It will sell even better on the Siz World."

@Interim_XS responded:

"Why is the plate on his lap and not on the table, though?[pretty sure that’s also some kind of a hygiene violation]. Also, all that smack while the chicken is defeating him! My goat is wilding! LOL!"

@BandileMbhele4 replied:

"Not him asking him to sing the happy birthday song."

@Simphiwe0077 reacted:

"I'm afraid we have an Icon, a legend in Mzansi, and we don't even know."

@Maldaka responded:

"That time the chicken is winning the battle, but shade must be thrown."

@Bas_quit wrote:

"Nota belongs to the Weskoppies period."

