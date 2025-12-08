Nandipha Magudumana's husband, Mkhuseli, has made headlines once again on social media

This was after the celebrity doctor was seen wearing her wedding ring again during her recent court appearance

Mkhuseli has decided to distance himself from Nadipha since the time she got arrested

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Nandipha Magudumana’s husband, Mkhuseli, made headlines again on social media. Image: @fashionforceafrica

Source: Instagram

Once again, Nandipha Magudumana's husband, Mkhuseli, is back in the headlines on social media after the popular doctor was seen wearing her wedding ring during her recent court appearance.

According to The South African, Nandipha's husband decided to distance himself from the star after her dirty dealings with Thabo Bester came to light, which led to her arrest in April 2023.

All eyes were on Magudumana ahead of her trial, as many netizens questioned where her estranged husband could be after she started wearing her ring again, even after she revealed during her bail application in 2024 that they had separated.

An affidavit states Nandipha identified herself as Bester’s “customary wife.” After her arrest, Redi Tlhabi, a former friend, tweeted that the couple divorced in 2022. However, other reports suggest that Nandipha remains legally married to Mkhuseli Magudumana, who has stayed out of the public eye since her detention.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a sworn statement, Nandipha claimed that she met Thabo Bester at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) in 2006, where he allegedly studied theology.

Mkhuseli Magudumana breaks his silence on Nandipha's arrest

In September 2025, Mr Magudumana became the talk of the town after he got featured on the Netflix docuseries about his wife and Thabo Bester's questionable relationship and alleged crimes they had committed together.

Mkhuseli mentioned how this Nandi, he doesn't know, as she is not the same person he married or loved. He also spoke about the last time their kids saw Nandipha, which was when she dropped them off at school in 2023.

Nandipha's brother also shared during his interview on the docuseries that he got in contact with Mkhuseli to find out how he and the kids were coping throughout this whole scandal.

"I called Nandipha’s husband and asked, 'How are you doing? How are the kids doing? How do you feel?' He said he doesn’t know this Nandipha. This is not the Nandipha he married, who is the mother of his kids. Something that he can’t explain got hold of Nandipha. And at least tell his kids, ‘Mommy has got questions to answer," he said.

Nandipha wears her ring again in court. Image: @joy_zelda

Source: Twitter

Pearl Thusi's history with Thabo Bester spotlighted

Mkhuseli Magudumana isn't the only one who found himself being linked to Nandipha and Thabo Bester's history.

Briefly News previously reported that the new Netflix docuseries Beauty and the Bester would also reveal a great deal about the popular media personality and reality TV star Pearl Thusi's brush with Thabo Bester.

Emotional actress Pearl Thusi was featured in a trailer promoting the three-part docuseries. According to Sunday World, Pearl Thusi had an encounter with the man who is dubbed the 'Facebook rapist' 13 years ago.

Source: Briefly News