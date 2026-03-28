Julius Malema allegedly delivered R80,000 cash and whisky to the alleged cartel leader Jotham Msibi

Witnesses claimed that Malema's secretive visits to Msibi's compound were linked to clandestine operations

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions on Malema's relationship with the controversial figure

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Malema allegedly opened a black Louis Vuitton bag and removed bundles of cash. Image: EFFSA/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - An affidavit filed at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg alleges that Julius Malema handed over R80,000 in cash and a bottle of Macallan whisky to alleged "Big 5" cartel leader Jotham "Mswazi" Msibi.

Malema handed over R80,000 in cash

According to News24, the claims were made by Tshepo Molekoa, who described himself as Msibi's "right-hand man." Molekoa stated that the inclusion of the whisky was a calculated gesture reflecting Malema's knowledge of Msibi's personal preferences and his willingness to offer luxury goods alongside cash payments. He characterised the exchange as a clear delivery of a substantial cash tribute to a feared figure. Molekoa told the court he witnessed Malema visiting Msibi at his Uvivi Lodge compound in the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Hammanskraal, Pretoria, on at least seven occasions from April 2023. He said Msibi appeared dominant during these interactions, speaking with authority, dispensing strategic advice and directing conversations.

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His testimony was supported by another individual, identified as Witness A, who stated under oath that he saw Malema visit the compound on at least five occasions. Witness A described the visits as secretive, alleging that Malema typically arrived after midnight, often in the early hours of the morning. Witness A said the timing of visits at the lodge determined their purpose, with daytime meetings reserved for routine taxi industry business, while post-midnight visits were associated with clandestine operations, high-level underworld consultations and the arrangement or maintenance of protection services. He further claimed to have seen Malema open a black Louis Vuitton bag and remove bundles of cash, placing them on a table inside Msibi's residence.

Malema typically arrived after midnight, often in the early hours of the morning. Image: EFFSA/X

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding Malema.

@Aubrey_Senyolo said:

"So the bottle of Macallan whiskey is 89K?"

@VivoMamaAct said:

"Where is the evidence? I mean, that is the law of SA journalists; secondly, if he is regarded as a friend, what's wrong with Malema exchanging a gift with a friend? I understand he is monied."

@sandile_gqoboka said:

"I have been disappointed with Julius lately. Julius has never denied knowing him. He said they used to hire taxis for rallies of his party from the SANTACO leader. The taxi business deals with cash, and that is the system they use. I am not sure if Julius did anything out of the ordinary."

@MzamoDudula said:

"It’s heartbreaking that politicians who enter Parliament riding on our pain and struggles end up cosying up to the very people inflicting that pain on our communities. "

@Jabstar_86 said:

"And we are supposed to keep quiet and look on the other side because it's Malema."

EFF’s Marshall Dlamini dismisses allegations made against Julius Malema

Briefly News also reported that Marshall Dlamini addressed the recent allegations made against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema.

The EFF Secretary General also weighed in on Sergeant Fannie Nkosi's testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Source: Briefly News