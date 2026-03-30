A popular Vaal DJ, Spitjo, was spotted enjoying some time at a club, just days after news of his arrest made headlines

He and four other suspects were allegedly arrested in Katlehong by the South African Police Services (SAPS)

Mzansi offered differing views about Spitjo's arrest, with many questioning his bail conditions, while others were fuming

Popular Vaal DJ Spitjo has reportedly been released on bail and was seen clubbing. Image: Spitcho Dipichi, CrimeWatch_RSA

Source: Instagram

Confusion reigned online when DJ Spitjo was seen at a club days after news of his arrest made headlines.

Why was DJ Spitjo arrested?

Daily Sun reported on 19 March 2026 that he and four other people were nabbed over a botched hijacking. The SAPS rescued two victims, a man and a woman, and they recovered firearms allegedly belonging to the suspects.

One victim, a lady, was allegedly hijacked, and R80,000 was stolen. Neither she nor the man was unharmed. A shootout with the police also reportedly ensued.

"Acting on this intelligence, the police initiated a coordinated intelligence-driven operation which led to the arrest of three suspects at Eastgate Mall," the statement reads."Subsequent investigations directed the police to a safe house in Dikole section, Katlehong. Upon arrival, an exchange of gunfire ensued," the police shared.

Popular Vaal DJ Spitjo was allegedly released on bail. Image: Spitcho Dipitchi

Source: Facebook

Popular crime busters, @TshenoloPi, responded to a viral video of DJ Spitjo enjoying some amapiano music by Tyler ICU at the club.

"Vaal’s favourite is out on bail. The justice system is so good at failing, Bravo," the page sarcastically said. In another post, they wrote, "In South Africa, if you don’t have imali ye cold drink and connections, you will suffer. He probably owns shares in Coca-Cola."

X user @mr_shimmy shared the video with a confused caption questioning the SA justice system.

"Hau, the guy behind the DJ is out on bail, Kanti? The South African justice system is really bad, Lt Gen Mkhwanazi was right," he boldly stated.

Mzansi confused over Spitjo's sighting

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@sparx_ltd was shocked:

"Is he really out on bail after being arrested for kidnapping and cleaning out the hijacking victim accounts?"

@CrimeWatch_RSA reacted:

"SAPS, you must never be worried when kids are being inspired by this kind lifestyle and people. Indeed, crime pays in SA, and as a result, we are left with no choice but to join the same for survival."

@Chavinsky2 said:

"Caught with two victims they kidnapped. One of the victims was hijacked. Had illegal firearms and ammunition. They were in the process of stealing R180 000 from the lady’s banking app and fired at the police when confronted. The court gave him bail."

@kgwantha_t36174 responded:

"I really don’t understand. A suspect is caught red-handed with a kidnapped victim, then a person is given bail. Law experts, please explain to me why a person who is caught with a kidnapped victim, all the evidence showing that they hijacked the victim and stole money."

@Peter_Doski89 replied:

"But guys, the bail application is either you qualify or not. So the guy proved beyond a reasonable doubt that, in the interest of justice, he deserves bail," means he had exceptional circumstances to be granted bail."

SAPS members in court

In a previous report from Briefly News, SAPS officers appeared in court in relation to the Medicare24 Tshwane tender.

The officers appeared alongside Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and James Murray, the Managing Director of Medicare24 Group.

Source: Briefly News