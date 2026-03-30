“The Mighty Has Fallen”: Latest Mel Viljoen Skit Humours South Africans

A local content creator created a skit about reality TV star Mel Viljoen and showed what she was up to following her arrest

Mel and her husband, Peet Viljoen, were arrested in Florida after they had allegedly shoplifted

South African online users found the clip entertaining and headed to the comment section with their thoughts

Mel Viljoen became the topic of a comedian's recet skit. Images: @melviljoenmiami

Source: Instagram

Former The Real Housewives of Pretoria cast member Mel Viljoen, along with her husband, Petrus 'Peet' Viljoen, made international headlines when they were arrested in Florida, United States, for allegedly shoplifting groceries from the American store Publix. The reality TV star has also become the punchline for many people's jokes, especially in South Africa.

On 29 March 2026, a comedian, Meerkat Petra, uploaded a video on Facebook on their account; a skit based on Mel, featuring the character Mel Miljoen. The clip showed an update of the character, who was raking a dirt road as part of her community service. A motorist recognised the character as the "lady from The Housewives" and commented how "the mighty has fallen."

Watch the comical video below:

Where is Mel Viljoen now?

According to IOL, the South African couple is in the custody of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), where Mel is detained at the Broward Transitional Centre and Peet at the Florida Soft-Sided Facility-South. The businessman was initially arrested outside the Publix store, while police officers met with Mel outside her apartment building.

Furthermore, the above-mentioned publication reports that an ICE spokesperson revealed that the Trump supporters entered the country on 25 May 2025 with a B-2 visa. This grants non-immigrants temporary travel to the United States for tourism, holiday purposes, medical treatment, or social events. However, they allegedly violated their visa conditions, as they were meant to return to South Africa by 24 November 2025.

Peet and Mel Viljoen lived a life of luxury before their arrest. Image: @ehTGlitch

Source: Twitter

Skit has South Africans laughing

Local social media users gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts about the humorous video Meerkat Petra uploaded to the platform. With the content creator's decision to end the clip with a curse word, some people online stated how it was unnecessary, while others didn't mind.

An entertained Magda Botes commented:

"I had to laugh. Mel and Peet will get just what they deserve. The wheel has turned. Somewhere, you are going to walk into a wall if you cheat, steal, and lie."

A disappointed Dolla Coetzee shared:

"Gross, man, the curse word was not necessary. It's a cute joke, but really don't stoop so low."

Meerkat Petra replied to the Facebook user:

"Hi Dolla. The swear word was unfortunately necessary for the punch line. Our own Charlize uses it. It's just a word; no one is dead. Enjoy the day."

3 Other stories about Mel Viljoen

In another article, Briefly News reported that a video shared on the M-Net show Carte Blanche could have been an indication of how Mel and Peet may have been struggling to make ends meet.

reported that a video shared on the M-Net show could have been an indication of how Mel and Peet may have been struggling to make ends meet. Veteran broadcaster Redi Tlhabi had social media buzzing when she commented on the Viljoens' arrest.

Showmax threw shade towards Mel and Peet in a brutal throwback video from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip: South Africa, leaving celebrities and past and present Housewives in stitches.

Source: Briefly News