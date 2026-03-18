Legendary broadcaster Redi Tlhabi comments on Peet and Mel Viljoen's possible deportation

The former Real Housewives of Pretoria stars were arrested for stealing groceries worth over R80 000

Social media users weighed in on the Viljoens' arrest and possible deportation this week

Redi Tlhabi Reacts to Peet and Mel Viljoen's Possible Deportation: "Welcome Party at OR Tambo". Images: @southafricandly

Source: Twitter

USA-based broadcaster Redi Tlhabi had social media buzzing on Wednesday, 18 March 2026, when she responded to Mel and Peet Viljoen's arrests in Florida.

The former reality TV stars previously trended online when Americans commented on their shoplifting at Publix.

The legendary journalist commented on the Viljoens possible deportation on her X account on Wednesday, 18 March 2026.

Social media user Bianca Van Wyk revealed on her X account that Peet and Mel Viljoen may be deported back to South Africa after their arrests.

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"After the Tammy Taylor saga, people lost homes, life savings, even marriages. Past issues have also resurfaced including Peet Viljoen’s reported 2010 arrest and his 2011 disbarment. Yet he and Mel were still portrayed as glamorous, successful business figures in the media. Now the real question: will the spotlight finally stay on getting justice for those that lost so much?" said Van Wyk on X.

Tlhabi replied: "And South Africa is obliged to receive its own citizens if they are deported from the United States, even if they committed a crime or made false asylum claims. I hope there will be a welcome party at OR Tambo. Phakama @ClaysonMonyela."

Social media users react to the Viljoen's possible deportation

@naseemak27 wrote:

"From OR Tambo, immediate arrest, court, straight to Kokstad Max prison for the various crimes they committed in South Africa before running off to the USA. They must not get bail because they are a flight risk!"

@Dec_Cadence said:

"The @DStv team should do a special 'Coming Home' special. @ICEgov should thrown them in as excess baggage in one of the scheduled third country deportation schedule to eSwatini."

@Woof_i_am replied:

"They went over on tourist visas, not asylum."

@Mokga_etsi responded:

"The bad to good influencers repentance part of it is useful for spreading the 'true gospel' to the rest of 'the chosen ones', against disinformation and misinformation. Where else will they go? This is their home, and we're not monsters. Unless they're still claiming victimhood."

@veneration1 commented:

"We receive and dump the trash in Orania simply."

@PlethMod said:

"Welcomed by Pieter Groenewald. He is gonna be their daddy for a few years."

@TheSupreemBeing reacted:

"Why? Do you also want a pic with them, like Juju?"

@VuyokaziK wrote:

"I can’t wait for the welcome home party, it’s going to be epic."

@Themb_Mazi said:

"They will serve jail time in the US first before being deported if found guilty of the crimes they committed."

Redi Tlhabi Reacts to Peet and Mel Viljoen's Possible Deportation: "Welcome Party at OR Tambo"

Source: Instagram

Happy Simelane and Beverley Steyn React to Mel and Peet Viljoen's arrests

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular TV stars Happy Simelane and Beverley Steyn responded to Mel and Peet Viljoen's arrests this week.

The Viljoens shocked Mzansi when they got arrested for stealing groceries in Florida, USA.

South Africans reacted to Simelane and Steyn's comments about Mel and Peet's arrests in the USA.

Source: Briefly News