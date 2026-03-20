Marshall Dlamini addressed the recent allegations made against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema

The EFF Secretary General also weighed in on Sergeant Fannie Nkosi's testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions to the allegations against Maelam and Dlamini's response

Marshall Dlamini responded to the allegations made against Julius Malema during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Secretary General of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Marshall Dlamini, said he has not spoken to Julius Malema after the party leader’s name was linked to testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Malema, the Commander-in-Chief (CIC) of the Red Berets, was mentioned during the testimony of Sergeant Fannie Nkosi. Sergeant Nkosi, a Gauteng police officer, was asked to testify over his ties to both Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya.

While he initially testified about his links to the pair, further testimony has implicated him in alleged tender manipulation within the Tshwane Municipality. Sergeant Nkosi’s WhatsApp messages, which were used as evidence by the Commission, also implicated ActionSA’s Kholofelo Morodi and a person known as CIC Juju. The Commission noted that one of Malema’s nicknames is Juju, and he is often referred to as the CIC.

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Morodi, a Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Corporate and Shared Services in the City of Tshwane, has since been placed on suspension.

What did Dlamini say about the matter?

During an interview on SABC News, Dlamini was asked about whether he had seen some of the stuff said before the Commission and asked Malema about it.

Dlamini said that there was no need to, as some of the allegations made no sense. He noted that Nkosi was questioned about why he saved some contacts as EFF members.

The officer saved at least two people's names on his phone with EFF in it, but could not adequately explain why he did so. At first, he even said he saved it that way, just because he felt like it. The EFF Secretary General suggested that this pointed to unreliable testimony.

“It’s madness, and we have no time for that. We are focusing on the elections now,” he exclaimed.

Why was Malema mentioned?

During his testimony, Nkosi said that the Tshwane Metro Police Department’s (TMPD) Deputy Chief, Umashi Dlamini, sent him a WhatsApp message containing a list of seven specific companies.

The message was in relation to a TMPD tender, which sought private security firms to guard the city’s critical infrastructure.

According to Nkosi, Dlamini was approached by some unknown individuals who gave him the names of these security companies and told him that they belonged to ‘CIC Juju’. He could not adequately explain why he was receiving information relating to tenders from senior TMPD officials.

Julius Malema's name was mentioned during Sergeant Fannie Nkosi's testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

South Africans react to EFF SG’s comments

Social media users weighed in on Dlamini’s comments about not speaking to Malema, sharing mixed reactions to it.

@MMMsoulKgadiL said:

“But some things don’t make sense. We need evidence. Mkhwanazi’s evidence also has some loopholes. We can’t keep on guessing.”

@justmash01 suggested:

“That’s a lie. He did speak to Julius before coming to the channel. No one can go on TV without Julius’ approval. There is no way this member decided on his own to come on national TV.”

@Pedro_Mhlontlo stated:

“The SG is right. This guy is talking nonsense.”

@Levigos said:

“The Presenter is being unfair to Marshall Dlamini. He's got no authority to ask Malema about anything. He's just a ceremonial SG as far as Malema is concerned.”

@Mabovini_ZN noted:

“He said they are focusing on the elections, while the issues he was asked about might affect their performance in those elections.”

@Blawee01 questioned:

“How do you ask your boss about his dirty moves?”

@Iam_Koena_M agreed:

“It’s not like he can talk to Juju about those revelations.”

Sergeant Nkosi claims ANC officials threatened him

Briefly News reported that Sergeant Nkosi alleged that ANC officials threatened him to prevent his testimony at the Madlanga Commission.

The police officer, known as Witness F, claimed that he was intimidated by senior ANC members and an unnamed Member of Parliament.

Witness F is linked to dodgy dealings and corrupt activities, emanating from his ties to Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlaa and General Shadrack Sibiya.

Source: Briefly News