ActionSA has released a statement after a party member was implicated in corruption following testimony before the Madlanga Commission

The party was thrust into the headlines after Sergeant Nkosi confirmed sharing confidential tender documents with Kholofelo Morodi

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the party's image prior to the allegations, sharing mixed reactions to it

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Michael Beaumont, the National Chairperson of ActionSA, confirmed that the party would investigate the allegations. Image: Phill Magakoe/ @ME_Beaumont (X)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – ActionSA has promised to launch a full investigation after claims arising from the Madlanga Commission implicated a member of the party in corrupt activities.

That was confirmed by Michael Beaumont, ActionSA National Chairperson, in a statement released on 19 March 2026. The statement was released after Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, also known as Witness F, was questioned about his communications with Kholofelo Morodi (also referred to as Vivian Morodi in some reports), who is ActionSA's Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Corporate and Shared Services in the City of Tshwane.

Sergeant Nkosi’s WhatsApp message also revealed communication with Chief Financial Officer in the City of Tshwane, Gareth Mnisi. ActionSA is part of a coalition with the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane.

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What is ActionSA’s stance?

In the statement, the party said that evidence presented at the Commission would be closely followed for any further matters that may warrant the urgent attention of ActionSA's leadership.

“ActionSA regards any allegation of corruption or impropriety, even an untested one, with the utmost gravity and has accordingly initiated a full internal investigation to determine the veracity of the claims, including whether any ActionSA member was present at the alleged engagement and the identity of such individuals,” the statement read.

The statement continued that the strongest action would be taken without hesitation or delay if the investigation revealed any involvement by ActionSA members. The party promised to expedite the investigation and publicly report back on the findings once it was complete.

What did Nkosi’s testimony reveal?

During his appearance before the Commission on 19 March 2026, Nkosi confirmed that he communicated with Morodi regarding a controversial multimillion-rand Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) security tender.

In the evidence presented, Morodi could be seen sharing confidential tender-related documents with Nkosi. Nkosi also explicitly confirmed that Morodi was an ActionSA member. Further communication also suggested that Nkosi organised a birthday celebration for Morodi.

Nkosi has already been implicated in wrongdoing due to his close ties to General Shadrack Sibiya and Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

South Africans react to ActionSA’s statement

Social media users shared mixed reactions to ActionSA’s statement and the allegations against the MMC.

@Pole1803 said:

“Just when I thought ActionSA was the party to vote for in the upcoming local elections.”

@ThugPassion06 agreed:

“Just when I was about to put my trust in them, kante, they're also like the rest.”

@mla4zo said:

“ActionSA must stop this thing of quickly reacting to what happens in the public domain. The same thing happened with Xolani; they issued a statement very early, taking credit for something untested and unverified. Now you do it with the ActionSA MMC. Can you lie low and watch things unfold?

@sukoluhle0101 noted:

“The 'alternative' is starting to look exactly like the 'standard'. Who are we actually supposed to trust if even the 'clean' ones are sharing tender docs like WhatsApp memes? Disappointing.”

Zaza Mbatha KaShandu KaNdaba urged:

“Please do not keep quiet. Probe and ask those uncomfortable questions. The red label is quiet because the leader's name is popping up like popcorn both in Madlanga and Ad Hoc. Ramasofa will not act if the opposition is quiet. Even Mbalula's name crept up, but the silence is too loud.”

Peter Neal Smith stated:

“This comment is from the same Mr Beaumont who claims that the city is in good hands. It is now absolutely clear that this multiparty collision is no good and can be no good for our city, and the sooner their sins are found out, the better for all of us.”

Sergeant Nkosi claims ANC officials threatened him

Briefly News reported that Sergeant Nkosi alleged that ANC officials threatened him to prevent his testimony at the Madlanga Commission.

The police officer, known as Witness F, claimed that he was intimidated by senior ANC members and an unnamed Member of Parliament.

Witness F is linked to dodgy dealings and corrupt activities, emanating from his ties to Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlaa and General Shadrack Sibiya.

Source: Briefly News