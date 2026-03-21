Gauteng police sergeant Fannie Nkosi faced criticism for an uncooperative testimony at the Madlanga Commission

Nkosi allegedly acted as an intermediary between crime figures and officials amid DJ Sumbody's murder investigation

The commission chairperson challenged Nkosi’s credibility, questioning his memory and intent behind a controversial message

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Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Nkosi appeared before the inquiry for a sixth time on Friday. Image: MDNnewss/x

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police sergeant Fannie Nkosi has been accused of being dishonest and uncooperative during his latest testimony before the Madlanga Commission.

Declining to respond to certain questions

Nkosi appeared before the inquiry for a sixth time on Friday, 20 March 2026, where he is testifying on allegations that he acted as an intermediary between suspected crime figures and government officials. Commissioners criticised Nkosi for repeatedly claiming he could not recall key details and for declining to respond to certain questions. Co-commissioner Sesi Baloyi described him as obstructive and unhelpful in his evidence.

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Commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga also challenged Nkosi's testimony, particularly over a message he sent to a friend days after the killing of Oupa Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody. Evidence presented to the commission showed Nkosi had asked a friend, who knew the musician, why he had not warned him. Nkosi initially said he could not remember the reason for the message.

Madlanga rejected the response and told Nkosi to reconsider his answer during a break, stating that he believed the witness was not being truthful. Nkosi later told the commission that he had meant his friend should have warned Sefoka to stay away from other people's partners. The commission continues to examine Nkosi's role and the credibility of his testimony as part of its ongoing inquiry.

Madlanga rejected the response and told Nkosi to reconsider his answer during a break. Image: MDNnewss/x

Source: Twitter

Other stories about the Madlanga Commission

A police sergeant who appeared before the Madlanga Judicial Commission of Inquiry has alleged that senior members of the African National Congress (ANC) and a Member of Parliament threatened him in an attempt to prevent him from testifying. Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, identified as Witness F, made the claims during proceedings on Monday, 16 March 2026. Commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga said Nkosi's affidavit alleged that threats came from senior ANC figures, members of the party's Soshanguve branch and individuals linked to them.

An unusual and light-hearted moment unfolded at the Madlanga Commission on 17 March 2026, reminding many South Africans why the country’s politics often feel stranger than fiction. What began as serious testimony about corruption and police infighting took an unexpected turn when a 2Pac song came to the forefront.

President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that the interim report of the Madlanga Commission will only be made public once the commission has completed its work, while assuring MPs that no individual implicated in the inquiry will be protected from scrutiny. Ramaphosa made the remarks on Thursday, 12 March 2026, while responding to oral questions in the National Assembly.

Source: Briefly News