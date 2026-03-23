The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) made a decision about its journalist, Natasha Phiri

Phiri was named in Sergeant Fannie Nkosi's testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Phiri's situation, and the amount of money she received

The SABC suspended Natasha Phiri after Sergeant Fannie Nkosi's testimony. Image: AMA/Corbis and News24/7 Update (Facebook)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has placed Natasha Phiri on precautionary suspension after she was named during testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Phiri’s name featured during the testimony of Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, who was testifying about his alleged ties to both Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya and Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

During his eighth day of testimony, on 23 March 2026, Sergeant Nkosi was grilled about his messages to Phiri. Nkosi’s WhatsApp chats indicated that he not only received Musa Khawula’s number from Phiri, but that he also paid her for it.

SABC places Phiri on precautionary suspension

Following the allegations against Phiri, the SABC released a statement to say that it had taken the decision to place the journalist on precautionary suspension.

“The SABC views this matter in a serious light and has placed Ms Natasha Phiri on a precautionary suspension while the matter is being investigated.

"The SABC always encourages its staff members to uphold the corporation's values of trust, respect and integrity in all their interactions,” the statement read.

Phiri received R500 for Khawula’s number

During his testimony, Nkosi first claimed that he didn’t pay Phiri for Khawula’s number. Evidence later presented showed that he sent her R500, though he denied that this was for the information received.

Nkosi claimed the R500 he sent her, with the reference "I miss you", was not payment for the number or information, but a personal gesture because they knew each other socially.

Nkosi paid the money after Phiri messaged to say that he didn’t even say thank you for the number, prompting him to ask how he could ‘send’ a token of appreciation.

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi denied that he paid Natasha Phiri for Musa Khawula's number. Image: Updates with LolahM

Source: Facebook

South Africans respond to the SABC’s decision

Social media users weighed in on the SABC’s decision, sharing mixed and some amused reactions to it. Some pointed out how Phiri threw her courier away for R500.

Ngobese Ntokozo said:

“Imagine being suspended for R500.”

Niki Madlamini Baleni stated:

“Wow, Nkosi has made it his mission to ensure that he is not going down alone.”

Nomthandazo Nkosi KaDlamini added:

“For a mere R500, hay kubi.”

Lolly Malapa stated:

“Just imagine for R500 you decide to throw your courier to Mr Bean. Very disappointing for sure.”

Iketleng Shondlani noted:

“She didn't ask for a bribe; she simply wanted him to say thank you.”

TING TING exclaimed:

“Eish, for R500.”

Dali Dman agreed:

“Imagine, you are suspended for R500. Natasha, eish.

Goodman Shabangu noted:

“Losing your job over 5clipha.”

Paul Mashatile's name mentioned during testimony

Briefly News reported that Deputy President Paul Mashatile's name was mentioned during testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Mashatile's name surfaced during testimony by Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, who has links to Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and General Shadrack Sibiya.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Mashatile's name being mentioned, with some saying they weren't surprised.

Source: Briefly News