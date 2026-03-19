The City of Tshwane has taken action against the Member of the Mayoral Committee for Corporate and Shared Services, Kholofelo Morodi

The ActionSA member was named during the testimony of Sergeant Fannie Nkosi before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

ActionSA has launched its own investigation into the allegations against Morodi, promising transparency and accountability

The City of Tshwane suspended Member of the Mayoral Committee for Corporate and Shared Services, Kholofelo Morodi. Image: @CityTshwane/ @kholofeloMorodi

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The City of Tshwane has suspended Member of the Mayoral Committee, Kholofelo Morodi, after she was implicated during testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Morodi, an ActionSA member, was named during the testimony of Sergeant Fannie Nkosi. Sergeant Nkosi, a controversial police officer in Gauteng, confirmed that he received internal municipal tender documents from the MMC for Corporate and Shared Services.

He also reportedly organised a birthday for Morodi. ActionSA has welcomed the suspension and launched its own investigation into the allegations.

City of Tshwane suspends Morodi

On 19 March 2026, the City of Tshwane Executive Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, confirmed the suspension of Morodi.

Dr Moya said that the decision was made in the interest of protecting the integrity of the institution, while ensuring fairness to all parties.

She also confirmed that a preliminary investigation was underway to determine whether a prima facie case exists.

“The City regards matters of this nature with the utmost seriousness, as they speak to the principles of transparency, accountability, and ethical governance expected of all public office bearers,” Dr Moya said.

Source: Briefly News